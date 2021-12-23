Nintendo Download: 23rd December (Europe)

It’s time to prepare your spirit of adventure … and your Nintendo Switch Wish List! Today, in a new Indie World Showcase presentation, Nintendo and its publishing and development partners from around the world presented details about 19 of the indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, including four titles arriving today – Dungeon Munchies, Let’s Play! Oink Games, Chicory: A Colorful Tale and Timelie. Highlights of the video include a first look at the touching journey of Endling – Extinction is Forever from Herobeat Studios and Sea of Stars from Sabotage Studio – an RPG prequel to The Messenger featuring magic powers so wild they may even eclipse the sun and moon. Other games featured in today’s showcase include a first look at Afterlove EP, a heartfelt rhythm game and narrative adventure, and the musical puzzle-adventure game Figment 2: Creed Valley, which has a free demo that will be available later today!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO