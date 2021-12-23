ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Solid and powerful, Wesmar thrusters work

By Brian Hagenbuch
nationalfisherman.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington state-based Wesmar has been turning out solid, reliable, and powerful bow and stern thrusters for the commercial fishing industry for more than 55 years. Bryan Thiemann, Wesmar’s account sales manager for the United States, said the company’s longevity and reliability have made their products ubiquitous across the nation’s...

www.nationalfisherman.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aviation Week

JWST Fires Thrusters For Critical Maneuver To Reach L2

The newly launched James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) fired its thrusters for a critical 65-min. burn to adjust its trajectory as it heads to an operational orbit about 1 million mi. from Earth. JWST was launched at 7:20 am. EST on Dec. 25 aboard an Arianespace Ariane 5 rocket, which...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Forbes

Solid Presentation Skills Are Key To Gaining Persuasion Power

President Dale Carnegie Tokyo, Japan, is a three-time best selling author, his latest book is "Japan Presentations Mastery". Intuitively, we know that people who can command an audience, energize teams, excite customers and secure decisions through their persuasion power are successful individuals. Did they gain persuasion power because they were successful or did they become successful through their persuasion power? In my experience, it's the latter but then why are so few business people successful as speakers?
ECONOMY
nationalfisherman.com

Power Pods: Thrusters maximize fuel efficiency

Azimuth thrusters are a different stroke for new boats, but offer remarkable fuel efficiency and maneuverability. The Washington-based seafood company Alaskan Leader Seafoods launched the 184-foot longliner Northern Leader in 2013, winning innovations awards for designer, Jensen Maritime. The Northern Leader was the first diesel-electric fishing vessel launched, using four Caterpillar C32s, two C18s and a C9 to power two Schottel rudder propellers type SRP1012FP at 1,000 kW each.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
lpgasmagazine.com

Adaptive Energy offers propane-powered solid oxide fuel cell

Adaptive Energy’s Performer Series P250i is a propane-powered solid oxide fuel cell that provides low-watt backup or off-grid power in remote, harsh conditions. It integrates with wind, solar or other alternative technologies because of its fuel efficiency: One 20-pound propane tank provides eight hours of runtime. P250i can operate in temperatures from minus 40 degrees C to 50 degrees C, so it excels in extreme cold. It is highly durable due to the proprietary microtubular stack that provides built-in redundancy, says Adaptive Energy. These benefits plus the availability of propane make P250i ideal power for off-grid locations where fuel must be airlifted.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Fishing#Longevity#Tunnels#Fishing Industry#Input And Output#Vehicles#Gillnetters
cruiseindustrynews.com

Kongsberg Supplies Engine and Thruster Package for Havila Voyages

Kongsberg Maritime announced that the Havila Capella currently operating a new 12-day sailing route along the Norwegian coast between Bergen and Kirkenes would be using the company’s technology for its motive power and propulsion. Just like its three sister ships currently under construction, the Capella has been designed by HAV Design AS and deploys integrated, energy-efficient Kongsberg Maritime solutions, according to a press release.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
mobilesyrup.com

Motorola working on more powerful Razr foldable with improved appearance

Motorola plans to launch a new Razr foldable in 2022 with improved power and a better appearance. The news comes via a post from Lenovo executive Chen Jin on Weibo (spotted by Android Authority). According to the translated post, the third-gen Razr will likely launch in China first and could sport a tweaked interface.
ELECTRONICS
gitconnected.com

Learning Solidity with Ease — Introduction

Solidity is an object-oriented general-purpose programing language. Solidity is used to write smart contracts on the Ethereum network. There are a lot of resources available on the internet. However, gathering information from different resources required a lot of effort. So I decided to make notes on these resources and publish them as articles. In this article, We will focus on the basics of the Solidity language.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Gadget Flow

Oakywood Solid Wood Standing Desk increases comfort and efficiency while you work

Work more comfortably at your computer with the Oakywood Solid Wood Standing Desk. Featuring 4 programmable heights, you can easily and safely transition from a seated to a standing position. Thanks to the sturdy dual motor desk frame and height adjustment range of 25″ to 51″, you’ll receive maximum comfort while you work. Moreover, this Oakywood desk goes above and beyond to make your workspace more productive, including the cable management system. So you don’t have to endure a cluttered space. Furthermore, this office furniture is available in 2 colors: oak and walnut. It also comes with 3 size options: 120 cm by 60 cm, 140 cm by 70 cm, and 160 by 80 cm. This size variety makes it perfect for a home or office workspace. Overall, increase your productivity and make health improvements while working at a computer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bctribune.com

Solid Ground

Finding a real purpose for your life is why God’s Spirit is needed. What is your purpose in life? If it’s just to see how much money you can make, how big a house you can buy, how many expensive vehicles you can own or how much prestige you can get, you certainly don’t have the right goals in life. It’s like the bright lights of the big city or the huge neon signs in Las Vegas or New York City. They are dazzling to the senses, but they come at a cost. Yes, there…
RELIGION
mansionglobal.com

Billionaire In-N-Out Burger Heiress Sells California Megamansion for $16.25 Million

Billionaire In-N-Out heiress and president Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson, whose grandparents founded the beloved West Coast burger chain, has sold her sprawling Mediterranean-style California megamansion for $16.25 million. The estate, in Bradbury—a city in the San Gabriel Valley region, close to Los Angeles—closed last week and changed hands for roughly half a...
REAL ESTATE
Popculture

Bread Recalls Hit the U.S. Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy