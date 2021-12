Widowed at a very young age and alone with a baby, my mother didn’t have very much at all. But she still made sure to give me a dollar to put in the Salvation Army kettle every time we visited the grocery store during the holiday season. In this way, she taught me one of the most valuable lessons she could – selfless giving. No matter how little we had, there were others who had even less.

