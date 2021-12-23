ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mequon, WI

6835 W Mequon Road Units 101-127,201-227,301-327

MATC Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncluded Internet & underground parking on all of our apartments! Indoor pool, hot tub, sauna and included smart home technology. - With spacious rooms, upgraded appliances and finishes, each apartment home has been designed to meet the needs of today's sophisticated apartment renter....

MATC Times

6516 W. Bluemound Road

Great 2 BR Upper near Wauwatosa/MCW/Froedtert - Great 2 BR upper unit. Just renovated! Hardwood floors. Appliances included. In Milwaukee, 3 blocks from Wauwatosa. Near the Medical College of Wisconsin, Froedtert, and Children's Hospital. Available 9/7/21. Rent is $895. Tenant's pay gas, electric and 1/3 of water bill. Call Rob at 414-803-5789 to schedule a showing.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

931 E Russell Ave

Bay View 2 bed - Awesome 3rd floor bay view 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment includes heat and A/C in the unit. Large closets with plenty of space. Updated kitchen includes dishwasher. Underground parking is available for additional $75 per month. Large onsite laundry facility. Send a Text message to schedule a showing!
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

10135 10163 W. Forest Home Ave.

2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Lower - Welcome to your new home at the peaceful maintenance-free living of Forest Place Apartments in Hales Corners Wisconsin. Forest Place Apartments offers a uniquely quiet & spacious setting with walking paths directly to Whitnall Park. The many amenities include spacious bedroom layouts, floor plans with two bathrooms, storage lockers, and off-street parking. Our buildings have undergone meticulous & extensive renovation to insure your home with us is maintenance-free. Each spacious apartment includes a dishwasher, range, and refrigerator. Our exclusive remodeled apartments feature luxury plank flooring, maple cabinetry, hard surface vanity tops, & microwaves.
HALES CORNERS, WI
MATC Times

227 N Water Street

Spacious Condo-Style Unit in Heart of Third Ward - 1-Bed, 2-Bath Plus Den! - Enjoy the expansive views in this east-facing unit featuring an open floor plan with wood beamed ceilings, cream city brick and bamboo flooring. This unit beams with natural sunlight. The spacious layout includes a large den that is ideal for the urban professional seeking to work-from-home. All stainless appliances, granite and in-unit laundry. Property is located on the Riverwalk -- enjoy entertainment, dining, shopping and festivals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

The Shamrock - North

@@@@ Top-Floor 3BR 1.5BA av ASAP! - The Shamrock, 2310-2320 E. Bradford Ave. and 2518 N. Farwell Ave. is my favorite of our properties. Available for move-in any time between this week and October 1st, these hardwood floored three-bedrooms are by far the most beautiful I've seen on the East Side. There is a large hall with plenty of room for a bench to wrestle off boots or to leave book bags. The living room offers a faux fireplace, built-in cabinetry, and bay windows facing Bradford Ave. Double French doors open on to the formal dining room, which features a built-in china cabinet and a large, hollow window seat for additional storage. The kitchen has full-sized appliances, plus room enough for a small table and chairs and plenty of cabinetry for storage in the pantry. While the first two-bedrooms are pretty equally-sized, the third bedroom is a little smaller with four windows and a private half bath. Monthly rent is $1500, which includes heat. Coin-operated laundry is located in the basement, along with first-come-first-served storage units. [pet-friendly with restrictions- please inquire]
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

3410 N 23rd St

Very Nice 2Bedrm Upper Duplex - Property Id: 698732. We have a Well -Maintenance 2Bedrm Upper Duplex avail. Natural Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Vinyl Kitchen Flooring, Lots of cabinet space, and Back porch Balcony. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3410-n-23rd-st-milwaukee-wi/698732. Property Id 698732. No Pets Allowed. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 2. 1. 650.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

2803 W. Kilbourn Avenue

Spacious Studio with Heat Included! - Studio apartment available near 28th and Kilbourn for only $425 per month! All utilities included in the rent, except for electric. Newer carpet, open concept layout. Building caretaker and coin operated laundry onsite. Building offers garage parking for an additional $50.00 when spaces are available.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

3110 W. Wells Street

STUDIO APARMENT FOR ONLY $395.00!!! - This studio unit has an open concept layout and features hardwood floors. You won't find another quality apartment in Milwaukee for this low price!. Call to schedule a showing or submit an application today. New in 2021 - Jomela Property Management will be offering...
MILWAUKEE, WI
bhhschicago.com

149 W Schick Road

Come Fall in Love with this Beautiful Home w/ one of the Largest Lots in the Neighborhood! The Gorgeous Backyard is every Homeowner's Dream w/ tons of Privacy and in an Amazing Location. This Home has Updated Flooring and Fresh Paint throughout and is Move-In Ready! The Large Garage and U-Shaped Driveway is One-of-A-Kind and has more than Adequate Space for Friends and Family! The Massive Kitchen Island is the Perfect Place for Family Time and a Great Space for Entertainment. The Large Rooms are Truly Spacious and an Amazing Place to Unwind. The Huge Deck is the Perfect Place for Summer Soirees and Fall Bonfires. Nearby Shopping, Metra, Major Highways, and Great School Districts! There is nothing left to do but pack your bags and move into your new Home. You don't want to miss out on this Gem! Also now available for Rent for $2900!
MATC Times

11127 N. Weston Drive

Included Internet, underground parking & Cable TV Service! Indoor pool, hot tub, sauna and golf simulator! Included smart home technology! - With spacious rooms, upgraded appliances and finishes, each apartment home has been designed to meet the needs of today's sophisticated apartment renter. West House at Foxtown presents effortless living in one of Wisconsin's premier neighborhoods. The development offers one to three-bedroom spacious layouts. Enjoy the comfort and conveniences of apartment amenities while preserving and enjoying the North Shore way of living. Conveniently located next to Foxtown Brewery and Interurban Bike Trail, across the street from Mequon Public Market. In close proximity to Café Hollander and many other shops & restaurants.
MEQUON, WI
discoverhometown.com

Florida developer purchases former Shopko building in West Bend

Corta Development purchased land at 1710 S. Main Street in West Bend, according to a published report in the Washington County Insider website. Corta Development of Florida is listed as the buyer of the property. Corta paid $2,025,000 for the site. A vacant 350,000 square foot building at the property...
FLORIDA STATE
MATC Times

5225 S. Lake Dr.

Keep your job/school and live rent-free - unique roommate... Keep your job and live rent-free -- unique roommate opportunity for our 24 year old daughter who is mildly developmentally disabled. She... Learn more.
CUDAHY, WI
MATC Times

8750 W. Mill Rd. #03

Available February 2022 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath apartment-Rent Special - Wonderful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom unit @ 8750 W. Mill Rd available for FEBRRUAY move in Only. Please call Thomas at (414) 630-1470 for showings!. Unit features large living room, eat-in kitchen with appliances!. Newer carpeting and flooring...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

6516 W National Ave

Half Month's Rent Free! Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bed - Come see this large, sunny 2 bedroom 2 bath open for immediate availability. Includes a full appliance package including washer and dryer. Location. 6516 W National Ave, West Allis, WI. Address approximated. Rent. $1235. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 12/23/2021.
WEST ALLIS, WI
MATC Times

201 Harrison Ave.

- All new paint inside, both bathrooms fully updated with ceramic tile in shower, new carpet, new stainless appliances. - Call or text Jimmy to set up a showing 414-349-4018. • No open or ongoing judgments for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. • No evictions filed in the last 2 years...
WAUKESHA, WI
MATC Times

3358 N 5th St

4 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Single Family Home Available 12/1! - Massive four bedroom, one and a half bathroom completely remodeled single family home available December 1st. More information and pictures coming soon!. Please submit interest through our website - snshn.co. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 3358 N 5th St. 5.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1423-35 Martha Washington Dr.

Beautiful, Recently Updated 2 Br w/ Parking Space Included Available for February 1st! - Located in the city of Wauwatosa, just 5 minutes from the downtown Tosa area. This 1100 sq ft 2 br remodeled unit is on the second floor of a 3 story apartment building and offers quiet and beautiful views! Two spacious bedrooms that will fit king beds, plenty of closet space, large windows with lots of sunshine coming in, and beautifully remodeled kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, including a microwave. What's Included?... Heat, Water, Coin Laundry, Storage and One Off St. Parking Spot ALL INCLUDED WITH RENT! Great find for the price!
WAUWATOSA, WI
MATC Times

6425 S 20th Street

OAK CREEK, WI
MATC Times

2650 N Vel R. Phillips Ave

Single Family Home Coming Soon in Harmabee! - Three bedroom, one bathroom completely remodeled single family home available December 1st. Pictures coming soon!. Please submit interest through our website - snshn.co. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 2650 N Vel R. Phillips Ave. 0. 0. 1050. Location. 2650 N Vel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1589 S Muskego Ave

1 bedroom lower available now - 1 bedroom lower available now. Text Dylan at 414-241-8931 to set up an appointment to view this property. • No open or ongoing judgements for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. • No evictions filed in the last 2 years – regardless of outcome. •...
MILWAUKEE, WI

