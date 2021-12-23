1589 S Muskego Ave

@@@@ Top-Floor 3BR 1.5BA av ASAP! - The Shamrock, 2310-2320 E. Bradford Ave. and 2518 N. Farwell Ave. is my favorite of our properties. Available for move-in any time between this week and October 1st, these hardwood floored three-bedrooms are by far the most beautiful I've seen on the East Side. There is a large hall with plenty of room for a bench to wrestle off boots or to leave book bags. The living room offers a faux fireplace, built-in cabinetry, and bay windows facing Bradford Ave. Double French doors open on to the formal dining room, which features a built-in china cabinet and a large, hollow window seat for additional storage. The kitchen has full-sized appliances, plus room enough for a small table and chairs and plenty of cabinetry for storage in the pantry. While the first two-bedrooms are pretty equally-sized, the third bedroom is a little smaller with four windows and a private half bath. Monthly rent is $1500, which includes heat. Coin-operated laundry is located in the basement, along with first-come-first-served storage units. [pet-friendly with restrictions- please inquire]

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO