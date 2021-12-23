ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

1589 S Muskego Ave

MATC Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 bedroom lower available now - 1 bedroom lower available now. Text Dylan at 414-241-8931 to set up an appointment to view this property. • No open or ongoing judgements for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. • No evictions filed in the last 2 years – regardless of outcome....

www.matctimes.com

MATC Times

6516 W. Bluemound Road

Great 2 BR Upper near Wauwatosa/MCW/Froedtert - Great 2 BR upper unit. Just renovated! Hardwood floors. Appliances included. In Milwaukee, 3 blocks from Wauwatosa. Near the Medical College of Wisconsin, Froedtert, and Children's Hospital. Available 9/7/21. Rent is $895. Tenant's pay gas, electric and 1/3 of water bill. Call Rob at 414-803-5789 to schedule a showing.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

931 E Russell Ave

Bay View 2 bed - Awesome 3rd floor bay view 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment includes heat and A/C in the unit. Large closets with plenty of space. Updated kitchen includes dishwasher. Underground parking is available for additional $75 per month. Large onsite laundry facility. Send a Text message to schedule a showing!
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

10135 10163 W. Forest Home Ave.

2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Lower - Welcome to your new home at the peaceful maintenance-free living of Forest Place Apartments in Hales Corners Wisconsin. Forest Place Apartments offers a uniquely quiet & spacious setting with walking paths directly to Whitnall Park. The many amenities include spacious bedroom layouts, floor plans with two bathrooms, storage lockers, and off-street parking. Our buildings have undergone meticulous & extensive renovation to insure your home with us is maintenance-free. Each spacious apartment includes a dishwasher, range, and refrigerator. Our exclusive remodeled apartments feature luxury plank flooring, maple cabinetry, hard surface vanity tops, & microwaves.
HALES CORNERS, WI
oucampus.org

1318 S Vineyard Ave

Welcome Home at Sonoma Village Apartments! - Welcome Home at Sonoma Village Apartments!. Our Community offers newly remodeled one and two bedroom apartments at affordable rates. * Granite countertops in select apartments*. * Select upgraded apartments*. * Gated community with secure covered parking. * An innovative laundry facility with special...
REAL ESTATE
MATC Times

227 N Water Street

Spacious Condo-Style Unit in Heart of Third Ward - 1-Bed, 2-Bath Plus Den! - Enjoy the expansive views in this east-facing unit featuring an open floor plan with wood beamed ceilings, cream city brick and bamboo flooring. This unit beams with natural sunlight. The spacious layout includes a large den that is ideal for the urban professional seeking to work-from-home. All stainless appliances, granite and in-unit laundry. Property is located on the Riverwalk -- enjoy entertainment, dining, shopping and festivals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

The Shamrock - North

@@@@ Top-Floor 3BR 1.5BA av ASAP! - The Shamrock, 2310-2320 E. Bradford Ave. and 2518 N. Farwell Ave. is my favorite of our properties. Available for move-in any time between this week and October 1st, these hardwood floored three-bedrooms are by far the most beautiful I've seen on the East Side. There is a large hall with plenty of room for a bench to wrestle off boots or to leave book bags. The living room offers a faux fireplace, built-in cabinetry, and bay windows facing Bradford Ave. Double French doors open on to the formal dining room, which features a built-in china cabinet and a large, hollow window seat for additional storage. The kitchen has full-sized appliances, plus room enough for a small table and chairs and plenty of cabinetry for storage in the pantry. While the first two-bedrooms are pretty equally-sized, the third bedroom is a little smaller with four windows and a private half bath. Monthly rent is $1500, which includes heat. Coin-operated laundry is located in the basement, along with first-come-first-served storage units. [pet-friendly with restrictions- please inquire]
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

5235-5239 N 35th St.

1 Bedroom Apartment - Leasing Agent Victoria: 414-460-3279. • No open or ongoing judgements for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. • No evictions filed in the last 2 years – regardless of outcome. • Combined net monthly income (take home pay) of 2.5 times the monthly rent. • Minimum credit...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

3110 W. Wells Street

STUDIO APARMENT FOR ONLY $395.00!!! - This studio unit has an open concept layout and features hardwood floors. You won't find another quality apartment in Milwaukee for this low price!. Call to schedule a showing or submit an application today. New in 2021 - Jomela Property Management will be offering...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

11127 N. Weston Drive

Included Internet, underground parking & Cable TV Service! Indoor pool, hot tub, sauna and golf simulator! Included smart home technology! - With spacious rooms, upgraded appliances and finishes, each apartment home has been designed to meet the needs of today's sophisticated apartment renter. West House at Foxtown presents effortless living in one of Wisconsin's premier neighborhoods. The development offers one to three-bedroom spacious layouts. Enjoy the comfort and conveniences of apartment amenities while preserving and enjoying the North Shore way of living. Conveniently located next to Foxtown Brewery and Interurban Bike Trail, across the street from Mequon Public Market. In close proximity to Café Hollander and many other shops & restaurants.
MEQUON, WI
MATC Times

6868-6870 Kathleen Court

***Rent Special*** Half off December rent. 1 Bedroom Apartment - Leasing Agent Joseph: 224-305-7442 or Shanda 262-289-7534. - Call or text Joseph at 224-305-7442 Or Shanda at 262-289-7534. Rental Qualifications:. • No open or ongoing judgments for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. • No evictions filed in the last 2 years...
FRANKLIN, WI
MATC Times

5225 S. Lake Dr.

Keep your job/school and live rent-free - unique roommate... Keep your job and live rent-free -- unique roommate opportunity for our 24 year old daughter who is mildly developmentally disabled. She... Learn more.
CUDAHY, WI
thexunewswire.com

5653-5659 Beechmont Ave

1 bedroom/small - Riverstone Court has a great East side location and has been completely transformed. This one bedroom features a fully renovated kitchen and bathroom with new appliances, new carpet throughout, walk-in closets and other ample storage spaces, free heat, off-street parking, and is wired for high-speed cable and internet.
CINCINNATI, OH
MATC Times

8750 W. Mill Rd. #03

Available February 2022 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath apartment-Rent Special - Wonderful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom unit @ 8750 W. Mill Rd available for FEBRRUAY move in Only. Please call Thomas at (414) 630-1470 for showings!. Unit features large living room, eat-in kitchen with appliances!. Newer carpeting and flooring...
MILWAUKEE, WI
themunchonline.com

1628 Independence Ave SE

Fully renovated 1BR Old City Apartment - Welcome home! Fully renovated one bedroom apartment boasts spacious living room, gorgeous wood floors, updated bath and kitchen with stainless appliances. Enjoy central air conditioning and in unit washer and dryer. Extended living and entertainment space in the common area backyard. Conveniently located with easy access to bus lines; three block walk to metro. Managed property with easy online application. Water included in rent. Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) Recipients welcomed.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
MATC Times

6516 W National Ave

Half Month's Rent Free! Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bed - Come see this large, sunny 2 bedroom 2 bath open for immediate availability. Includes a full appliance package including washer and dryer. Location. 6516 W National Ave, West Allis, WI. Address approximated. Rent. $1235. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 12/23/2021.
WEST ALLIS, WI
MATC Times

3500 W Kilbourn Ave

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3500-w-kilbourn-ave-milwaukee-wi/483969. Keep your job/school and live rent-free - unique roommate... Keep your job and live rent-free -- unique roommate opportunity for our 24 year old daughter who is mildly developmentally disabled. She... Learn more. 309 Arlington St. Posted in Apartments & Houses. $825. BR 1. BA 1.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

2342 S Austin St

Bay View 2-Bedroom Apartment - This updated 2-bedroom is part of a quiet 18-unit Bay View building that's only two blocks off Kinnickinnic Ave. Units feature updated kitchen & bathroom, full-sized gas stove & fridge, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the unit. Available: NOW. Utilities Included: Heat. Parking: Street Parking...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

201 Harrison Ave.

- All new paint inside, both bathrooms fully updated with ceramic tile in shower, new carpet, new stainless appliances. - Call or text Jimmy to set up a showing 414-349-4018. • No open or ongoing judgments for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. • No evictions filed in the last 2 years...
WAUKESHA, WI
MATC Times

2902 S Delaware 2904 S Delaware

Spacious 2 Bedroom Duplex in the heart of Bay View! - Magnificent duplex right in the heart of booming Bay View! Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex available for December move in. This duplex has tons of space in livingroom, kitchen, two walk in closets, and even has storage space in the basement. Each unit has its own washer and dryer to use in the basement, has A/C! Lots of natural light, HWF's, large backyard with parking in back. Near restaurants, parks, schools, etc. This will not last long, apply today to schedule a tour. Dogs allowed with $25 pet rent monthly, and $75 non-refundable pet fee. $75/MO for utilities (water/sewer).
MILWAUKEE, WI
thexunewswire.com

3100 Markbreit Ave

0akley 2 bedroom 1st floor apartment - Property Id: 756455. 2 bedroom apartment in 2 family house in Oakley neighborhood of Cincinnati. Short Walking distance to Oakley Square near local bars, restaurants and food shopping. Front porch and backyard access. Street parking only. No vouchers accepted for rent. Limit to...
CINCINNATI, OH

