2023 four-star tackle Samson Okulola on his relationship with UGA

The Dallas Cowboys caught a pretty big break Sunday night when the game’s officials missed what appeared to be an obvious penalty just before a Dallas touchdown. Late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Washington, the Cowboys converted a key 3rd and 6 with a 10-yard pass to Amari Cooper. Whether the play should have stood is a matter of dispute, however. Dallas center Tyler Biadasz could be seen downfield past the first down marker looking for someone to block, but the Cowboys somehow were not flagged for having an ineligible man downfield.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO