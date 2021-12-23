2023 four-star tackle Samson Okulola on his relationship with UGA
One of the top tackle prospects in the Class of 2023, Samson Okunlola is hearing plenty from the Georgia Bulldogs.
One of the top tackle prospects in the Class of 2023, Samson Okunlola is hearing plenty from the Georgia Bulldogs.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0