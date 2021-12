While Dan Lanning will be calling plays as Georgia's defensive coordinator in the College Football Playoff, following its completion he will depart to begin his tenure as Oregon's head coach. Kirby Smart announced that Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp will be co-defensive coordinators moving forward. Muschamp has been defensive coordinator at LSU, Texas, and twice at Auburn over the last two decades. Schumann, meanwhile, has been co-defensive coordinator the past three seasons and has been the inside linebackers coach for six years, with all of his on-the-field coaching experience coming under Smart at Georgia.

