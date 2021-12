MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For Alicia Goldsby and Justin Mathews, their most precious gift this Christmas isn’t wrapped in paper. He’s wrapped up in a blanket and finally going home after 111 days in the NICU. “He has fought from the beginning. I knew he was going to be OK,” Goldsby said of her son, Jaylen. “He’s coming home with no head injuries. No nothing. Only thing is Jaylen was born 3 months early.” Jaylen was born in September as a micro-preemie at 23 weeks gestation, weighing just 430 grams, less than one pound! After ’round the clock care at Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital at...

MIAMI, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO