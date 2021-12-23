A Rising Power Off-Field, U.S. Makes A Cricket Statement With Historic Win Over Ireland

“As if he had been poured / in tar, he lies / on a pillow of turf…” — The Grauballe Man by Seamus Heaney. Dublin, the largest city in Ireland and the capital, has more than 40 museums to entertain, inspire, and shock its visitors. The National Museum of Ireland – Archeology, on Kildare Street, is just across the courtyard from the National Library of Ireland (which has a reading room that rivals the Library of Congress’ Main Reading Room in Washington, D.C.). These two grand and historic buildings are in front of Leinster House, the Seat of the Irish National Parliament. All within blocks of the wall around Trinity College – Dublin. Steeped in history, you can easily imagine yourself falling back in time with nearly 100 years making little difference in this street’s architecture.

