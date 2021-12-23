ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

A Rising Power Off-Field, U.S. Makes A Cricket Statement With Historic Win Over Ireland

By Tristan Lavalette
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After establishing itself as a global heavy off-field, U.S. is now emerging on-field, having made history with a 26-run T20I victory over Ireland at the Broward County Stadium in Florida. It was a momentous triumph after the U.S. for the first time beat a Full Member nation - granted...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

On this day in 2006: Shane Warne becomes first bowler to take 700 Test wickets

Shane Warne became the first bowler in Test history to take 700 wickets when he reached the landmark on Boxing Day in 2006 and the leg-spinner admitted afterwards: “Whoever writes my scripts is doing an unbelievable job.”Warne went into the fourth Test of the 2006/07 Ashes at his beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground on 699 wickets, while he revealed in the build-up that he would be retiring from international cricket at the end of the series.The Victorian fittingly reached yet another milestone in front of a Boxing Day crowd of 89,155 with a sharply turning leg-break which spun into the stumps...
SPORTS
The Independent

England face uphill battle after more batting woe on day one of Boxing Day Test

England’s batting crumpled once again as they lacked the quality and concentration to compete on day one of the Boxing Day Ashes Test.The tourists turned up for one of the biggest occasions in the cricketing calendar intent on launching a fightback at the MCG following back-to-back defeats, but already seem likely to leave Melbourne with the series gone.A festive crowd of 57,100 saw them bowled out for just 185, outclassed by Pat Cummins in the morning session before self-inflicted wounds from senior men Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler floored them in the afternoon.We are all out for 185.Scorecard:...
SPORTS
The Independent

Double Olympic champion Adam Peaty targets unbeatable time

Two-time Olympic 100m breaststroke champion Adam Peaty has set his sights on a time that can never be beaten.Peaty and his coach Mel Marshall have developed “Project Immortal” and he believes setting tough goals is what keeps him motivated to raise his level.Peaty failed to come close to his own world record in the Tokyo Olympics but feels interruptions from Covid had an impact on that.With the long-term future set on the Olympics in Paris and Los Angeles Peaty wants to write his name in history with a time that will stand the test of all time.Peaty told Sky...
SPORTS
newschain

England look to bowlers after fresh batting misery – day one of Boxing Day Test

England need a resounding fightback from their bowlers if they are to keep their Ashes hopes alive after another chastening opening day for Joe Root’s side in Melbourne. The captain top-scored with 50 but it was another woeful batting display by his team after Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to turn the screw on England’s top order.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Pat Cummins toasts strong start for Australia – Boxing Day sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from 26 December.CricketAustralia captain Pat Cummins toasted another glorious day for the hosts in Melbourne, as the third Ashes Test got under way.Great Day 1. Congrats to @sboland24 cap #463 and a first Test wicket to go with it! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/NtqY33bteL— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) December 26, 2021David Warner is sharp between the wickets but is clearly not the quickest in his own family! View...
WORLD
AFP

England fight back with key wickets of Labuschagne and Smith

England grabbed the key wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith to give themselves a fighting chance in the third Ashes Test on Monday, on a day overshadowed by four positive Covid cases within their camp. Coronavirus impacted the second Test at Adelaide with Australian captain Pat Cummins ruled out just before the start for being in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case. 
SPORTS
travelawaits.com

The Unique Historical Exhibit Not To Miss In Ireland

“As if he had been poured / in tar, he lies / on a pillow of turf…” — The Grauballe Man by Seamus Heaney. Dublin, the largest city in Ireland and the capital, has more than 40 museums to entertain, inspire, and shock its visitors. The National Museum of Ireland – Archeology, on Kildare Street, is just across the courtyard from the National Library of Ireland (which has a reading room that rivals the Library of Congress’ Main Reading Room in Washington, D.C.). These two grand and historic buildings are in front of Leinster House, the Seat of the Irish National Parliament. All within blocks of the wall around Trinity College – Dublin. Steeped in history, you can easily imagine yourself falling back in time with nearly 100 years making little difference in this street’s architecture.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorcan Tucker
The Independent

England’s batting crumples once again – day one of the Boxing Day Test

England flopped on the first day of the Boxing Day Test, with their flimsy batting line-up again under the microscope after being rolled over for 185.Captain Joe Root top-scored with 50 in another otherwise deeply uninspiring card, but was visibly frustrated at the tame manner of his dismissal. His was one of three unforced errors from senior men in a demoralising afternoon session, with Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler also culpable.Australian openers David Warner and Marcus Harris then outstripped England’s best partnership before being parted by James Anderson, with the hosts closing on 61 for one.The duck huntRoot’s Australian conundrumRoot...
SPORTS
The Independent

Second day of third Ashes Test goes ahead despite Covid scare in England camp

England’s Ashes tour was plunged into doubt after a Covid outbreak hit the touring camp, but the Boxing Day Test was given the green light to go ahead pending further PCR results.There have been four positive cases among the wider travelling party – two members of the backroom staff and two family members – while Stuart Broad and Craig Overton who are not in the playing XI this week, have been confined to the team hotel as a precaution.The drama started just over an hour before the scheduled start of play on day two at the MCG, when it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#Cricket Australia#Cricket World Cup#Full Member#Americans#Irish
The Independent

Jonny Bairstow knows England need to be ‘stronger’ after more Ashes batting woe

Jonny Bairstow knows England need to be “stronger and tougher” but only a remarkable shift in fortunes at the MCG will salvage their Ashes campaign after another costly batting collapse.Australia enjoyed the festivities of Melbourne’s Boxing Day Test, rolling out their opponents for an underpowered score of 185 to complete another sorry day at the office for the tourists.While England failed to piece together a single half-century stand, their opponents managed it at the first time of asking as David Warner (38) and Marcus Harris (20no) put on 57 in a stumps score of 61 for one.The three biggest errors...
SPORTS
AFP

Hapless England's Ashes dreams in tatters as Australia pounce

England crashed to 185 all out on day one of the third Test on Sunday, leaving their Ashes dreams on the brink of ruin in the face of a relentless Australian attack. After heavy defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, the visitors must win in Melbourne to keep the five-Test series alive, with Australia only needing a draw to retain the urn as holders. But those hopes took a near-fatal blow as Australia ripped through England's flimsy batting, with only captain Joe Root (50) and Jonny Bairstow (35) showing resistance. Australian skipper Pat Cummins, back after missing the second Adelaide Test because he was in Covid isolation, and spin king Nathan Lyon both took 3-36.
SPORTS
The Independent

England given all-clear to resume third Ashes Test after Covid scare

England are set to resume their third Ashes Test in Australia despite a number of positive Covid-19 test results arising in the tourists’ camp.England players and coaching staff all tested negative after an initial positive result by a “family group” member on Sunday, and as such they were given the all-clear to travel to Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) ahead of day two of the series’ third Test.A small number of coaching staff and two players outside the starting XI are understood to have remained at the team hotel as a precaution, while the number of positive test results among the...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
China
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Power's historic hat trick lifts Canada to win over Czechia at WJHC

Owen Power netted three goals, including a pair of power-play markers in a span of under two minutes, as Canada overcame an early deficit to defeat Czechia 6-3 at the World Junior Championship on Sunday. Power became the first Canadian defenseman ever to notch a hat trick at the tournament....
NHL
The Independent

England on brink of Ashes series defeat as Australia rip through top order again

Australia turned in a fierce spell of new ball bowling late on the second day of the Boxing Day Test, as a cacophonous MCG crowd roared their side to the brink of Ashes glory against a punch-drunk England side.Having bowled out Australia for a creditable 267 the tourists appeared to be on course for their best day of what has been a progressively painful series, but the final hour was the stuff of nightmares as they closed on 31 for four – still 51 behind.Bellowed on by a delirious Melbourne crowd that peaked at almost 43,000 Mitchell Starc came close...
SPORTS
The Independent

Third Ashes Test to continue as all England and Australia players return negative Covid test results

Day three of the Boxing Day Ashes Test will go ahead as planned after both teams received a full round of negative Covid-19 results ahead of Tuesday’s action in Melbourne.The match, and the remainder of the series, was plunged into doubt after news that the virus had made its way into England’s wider travelling group but a full round of PCR testing was completed on Monday night with no further positives among the playing group.It is understood there are now six confirmed cases within the England party, which has swelled to over 60 during the Christmas period, comprising three of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Forbes

Forbes

290K+
Followers
92K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy