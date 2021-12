MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $4.8 million to help provide services to child victims of abuse, neglect and sexual assault, as well as provide training and resources to local law enforcement and nonprofit agencies. The grants will help many nonprofit organizations provide services including forensic interviews, mental health services, medical services referrals, advocacy, community education and prevention services. “Young victims deserve to have the same professional services and help given to them as adult victims,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend these agencies that work daily to help those who have been harmed and work to prevent further...

