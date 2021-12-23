US adds Merck pill as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19

Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J’s) Covid-19 vaccine sales are forecast to consistently decline between 2022 and 2027. The forecast on average decreased by 35% from Q3 2021 to Q4 2021, as shown in Figure 1, and the vaccine is now expected to generate $6.7B in sales between 2021 and 2027. Sales are forecast to decline between 2022 and 2023 and then will remain consistent until 2027, as shown in Figure 2. One of the reasons for this decline is likely an increase in competition from Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty (tozinameran) in lower-/middle-income countries.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO