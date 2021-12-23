Colts lead NFL with 7 Pro Bowl selections; Chiefs-Chargers get 6

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
The Ravens began the day outside the postseason picture looking in. Following a 20-point loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, they're back in playoff position – at least for now. If the season ended today, the Ravens (8-7) would hold the AFC's seventh and final playoff seed. However, the Miami...
