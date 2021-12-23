Fade to Black Festival at MATCH

Benefiting Addi’s Faith Foundation, the 6th annual Hops N’ Hot Sauce Festival features samples from over 65 vendors of everything from hot sauces and salsas to seasonings, jerky and more. Plus, see brave souls tackle the Hot Pepper Eating Contest and Pizza de Muerte Eating Challenge, along with live music and DJ beats, food trucks, kid-friendly activities, and tasty SpindleTap suds.
Don a mask and head to this bar in the north end of Main Street for a New Year’s celebration with complimentary welcome cocktails, DJs spinning Top 40, cash drop after midnight, and more. Admission. Tickets are $10 in advance, $25 at the door; VIP sections available. Order tickets...
Black filmmakers are being significantly underrepresented in the main sections of the world’s major competitive film festivals, according to a Screen study of the last three years. Screen has surveyed the main international competitions of the 14 A-category festivals to have held an edition in 2018, 2019 and 2021...
The hilarious comedy podcast from Ashley Hesseltine and Rayna Greenberg stops by Downtown’s House of Blues for an evening that explores all the thorny issues of dating, socializing, and relationships. Admission. Tickets range from $32.50 to $42.50. Order tickets or learn more.
The 16th Annual International Black Film Festival (IBFF) was held Thursday, December 2 through Sunday, December 5, 2021, with virtual and limited in-person screenings, panels, networking events, and entertainment. The winners were announced on Sunday, December 5. Here are those winners, by category, with a brief description:. Best Narrative Feature:...
The blues guitarist brings his band to the Woodlands stage to perform songs from his latest album, Resurrection, on New Year’s Day. Tickets range from $68 to $108; includes three course meal. Order tickets or learn more.
If you’re single in Houston and you’re waiting to make your debut into the dating world in 2022, try HPU’s Jazz, Cocktails and Conversations every Sunday night. Hosted at the Interio Bar in Downtown, there will be drink specials, light bites and charismatic music. Admission. Entry ranges...
Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival is pleased to announce registration is now open to Black authors for the 2022 event, whose mission is to amplify the voices of Back authors. The free festival, which will be virtual due to safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place January 13-15, 2022.
Grammy-nominated Austin, Texas psych rock band Black Pumas leads the initial 2022 lineup for Tampa's Gasparilla Music Festival (GMF). Joining the group led by Eric Burton are Adrian Quesada are New Orleans rock band The Revivalists and 2014 GMF alum Trombone Shorty. The three-day party goes down February 25-27 at...
Come see The Riot’s first show of the year, headlined by homegrown favorite Zahid Dewji. Bring your friends and family to start off the year by sharing a laugh. Tickets range from $12 to $15. Order tickets or learn more.
Experience Carter Blackburn’s magic and comedy with the entire family at Houston Improv. The show will feature a mixture of high-energy magic, illusions, juggling, sleight of hand, danger, and lots of audience interaction. Admission. Tickets range from $20 to $60. Order tickets or learn more.
The improv theater along Houston Avenue finally re-opens to the public, with a slate of shows that feature different skits, audience participation, and a whole lot of laughs. Each night contains shows at 7pm, 8:30pm and 10pm. Each show contains multiple segments. Dr. Peter J. Hotez headlines the Supernova Storytelling...
The American Black Film Festival named actress-turned-director Halle Berry its ofﬁcial ABFF Ambassador in 2021. As the fest celebrated its 25th year, Berry proudly showcased her directorial debut “Bruised.”. Normally the fest takes place in Miami, but this year ABFF’s Black ﬁlms screened on their streaming service ABFFPLAY.com....
Now in its 38th year, the Bridal Extravaganza Show—the largest bridal planning showcase in the U.S.—returns to the George R. Brown in Downtown, this time featuring more cakes, gowns, local vendors, and more fashion shows than ever. 365 Houston readers will save $5 per ticket with promo code...
Congratulations are in order to JoJo and Dexter Darden – they are engaged!. The 31-year-old “Too Little Too Late” singer and the 30-year-old The Maze Runner actor took to Instagram on Christmas morning to announce their happy news. It’s not clear when the couple started dating, but...
A New York painter who suffered from a rare facial deformity has gotten a new nose for Christmas thanks to the generosity of a plastic surgeon who operated on him free of charge. Conrado Estrada, 57, who is originally from Guatemala, had a large, disfigured nose caused by rhinophyma. Its...
Diana Ross and her family are Supreme-ly adorable in a festive Christmas photo the legendary singer posted to Twitter on Monday. "So so many blessings, sending Love to our Global family, do you best to stay safe," Ross captioned the snap, which shows the Grammy-winning singer surrounded by family all wearing matching striped pajamas. "I love you wonderful Christmas time."
Cardi B’s heart must be full of the Christmas spirit. The Dominican descent rapper took social media to share stunning photos of herself alongside her daughter and stepdaughter. The 29-year-old star striked several poses while smiling in front of her giant Christmas trees. The picture-perfect moment included her 3-year-old daughter Kulture and her husband Offset’s daughter, Kalea.
