ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

AP Sportlight

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

1950 — Cleveland’s Otto Graham throws four touchdown passes, despite icy footing in Municipal Stadium, and Lou Groza kicks a 16-yard field goal with 28 seconds left to give the Browns a 30-28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams and the NFL title in their first year in the league.

1961 — George Blanda’s 35-yard touchdown pass to Billy Cannon gives the Houston Oilers a 10-3 victory over the San Diego Chargers for their second AFL title.

1967 — New York’s Joe Namath becomes the first player to throw for 4,000 yards in a season. Namath passes for 343 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Jets to a 42-31 win at San Diego. Namath finishes the year with 4,007 yards.

1997 — In one of the biggest upsets in college basketball, Division II American-Puerto defeats the No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks 64-59 in the Puerto Rico Holiday Classic.

2000 — Marshall Faulk breaks Emmitt Smith’s NFL record for touchdowns, scoring three times to give him 26 for the St. Louis Rams. Faulk’s three touchdowns and 220 yards fuels a 26-21 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

2003 — Steven Jackson ties a bowl game record with five touchdowns, and Oregon State’s defense overwhelms mistake-plagued New Mexico in a 55-14 win at the Las Vegas Bowl.

2006 — Colt Brennan sets the NCAA single-season record for touchdown passes at 58, throwing five in the second half to lead Hawaii to a 41-24 victory over Arizona State in the Hawaii Bowl. Brennan, 33-of-42 for 559 yards, breaks the previous mark of 54 set by Houston’s David Klingler in 1990.

2011 — David Akers kicks his way into the NFL record book and the San Francisco 49ers hold off Seattle for a 19-17 win. Akers makes four field goals to give him 42 this season, breaking the NFL mark of 40 set by Neil Rackers in 2005 with Arizona.

2014 — Western Kentucky holds on to defeat Central Michigan 49-48 in a wild inaugural Bahamas Bowl. Central Michigan trails 49-14 entering the fourth quarter before Cooper Rush engineers a comeback. He throws four touchdown passes in the final minutes, and the Chippewas get the ball back at their own 25 with one second remaining. Rush completes a pass to Jesse Kroll, and the ball is lateraled three times before Titus Davis dove into the pylon for a touchdown with no time remaining. CMU elects to go for two, only to have the pass drop incomplete.

2016 — With a 41-3 rout of the New York Jets, Bill Belichick earns his 200th regular-season victory in New England, making him the fifth coach in NFL history to reach the milestone with one team.

2016 — Cleveland survives a last-second field-goal attempt and gets its first victory after 14 losses by beating the San Diego Chargers 20-17. When San Diego’s Josh Lambo misses a 45-yard field-goal attempt as time expires, the Browns (1-14) win for the first time in 377 days.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts have Eagles on verge of playoffs

Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts have the Philadelphia Eagles on the verge of a playoff berth. Simply getting to this point after a 2-5 start is impressive. Hurts rebounded from a poor first half to lead Philadelphia to a 34-10 win over the New York Giants on Sunday, putting the Eagles (8-7) in the seventh spot in the NFC with their sixth win in eight games.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California College Basketball
San Diego, CA
College Basketball
Local
California Sports
The Associated Press

Blowout loss, sideline spat are latest tests for Washington

Ron Rivera insisted Monday afternoon he had not seen video of the sideline fight between Washington defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne and felt no need to seek it out. “From what the players have said, they’re good with it,” Rivera said. “It was like two brothers fighting and...
NFL
The Associated Press

Saints scratch OT Armstead, Miami deactivates CB Williams

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints have scratched left tackle Terron Armstead from Monday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Armstead’s absence leave the Saints without either starting offensive tackle for a second straight game, with right tackle Ryan Ramczyk ruled out because of a positive COVID-19 test as he was trying to come back from his own knee injury.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Blanda
Person
Emmitt Smith
Person
Joe Namath
Person
Colt Brennan
Person
David Klingler
The Associated Press

Titans back to work needing 1 win to clinch AFC South title

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are back at work rested from a weekend off with the math for their second straight AFC South title very simple. Beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and avoid going to Houston for the regular-season finale needing to beat the Texans for a third straight season. Not that anything will change from how the Titans prepare with Monday giving them an extra day to prepare.
NFL
The Associated Press

Mixed feelings: Cards back in playoffs, but not playing well

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have qualified for the NFL’s postseason for the first time since 2015. That’s the end of the good news. As for the not-so-good news, it’s hard to know where to begin. The Cardinals are mired in a three-game losing streak, look lost on offense without their best receiver, and aren’t playing nearly as good on defense as they previously were.
NFL
The Associated Press

Campbell hopes to take more winning risks going forward

DETROIT (AP) — Dan Campbell has already shown himself to be an aggressive coach. Next season, he’s hoping to be able to channel that attitude into more than moments of desperation. This year, though, he’s just trying to keep an outgunned offense on the field. His Detroit Lions...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Hawaii Bowl#Ap#Browns#The San Diego Chargers#Second Afl#The St Louis Rams#Oregon State#Central Michigan#Cooper Rush
The Associated Press

SB champ Bucs look to get healthy, improve playoff seeding

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Now that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the NFC South, the defending Super Bowl champions are turning their attention to getting healthy while also pursuing the highest seed possible for the playoffs. That means winning without taking unnecessary risks with injured players that are...
NFL
The Associated Press

Bills beat Patriots, reassert themselves atop AFC East

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — For three weeks, safety Jordan Poyer and the Buffalo Bills had to live under the cloud of being embarrassed by Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots on national TV. “Embarrassing” was the word phrased in a question Poyer took issue with following a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Associated Press

Stefanski, Browns second-guessed, stung by close losses

CLEVELAND (AP) — Despite two agonizing losses in six days, a litany of COVID-19 cases and a banged-up starting quarterback who crumbles when the moment calls for strength, the Cleveland Browns still have a chance to make the playoffs. It’s a long shot. But there’s a path, a prayer....
NFL
The Associated Press

Giants’ hopes over in ’21, just looking for a win in last 2

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Judge had better hope New York Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch have decided to bring him back as coach for a third season. If they haven’t, the way the Giants (4-11) are playing since quarterback Daniel Jones was hurt late last month is not going to help his cause. He has a 10-21 record with two games left this season. The team is riding a four-game losing streak without Jones and the losses have gotten uglier and uglier.
NFL
The Associated Press

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo dealing with injured right thumb

Jimmy Garoppolo injured his right thumb in San Francisco’s loss at Tennessee last week and his status for the 49ers’ game this week is in doubt. Garoppolo missed practice Monday because of the injury suffered in the first half of last Thursday’s loss at Tennessee and coach Kyle Shanahan said the team would have a better idea about his availability later in the week for Sunday’s game against Houston.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

696K+
Followers
366K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy