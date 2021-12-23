A minor Doctor Strange 2 trailer detail spells bad news for Scarlet Witch

One detail from the Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness trailer could connect to WandaVision's Agatha. Fans all over the world loved Kathryn Hahn's delightful villain in that Disney+ series, and it looks like her lessons are going to come into play during the next massive MCU blockbuster. During the clip, Wanda's hands look to be turning black like Agatha's did when she used dark magic. It will be interesting to see what the Darkhold's secrets did to the Scarlett Witch after the events in Westview. From the looks of things, she's still going to be chasing her twin boys Billy and Tommy in the new movie. However, it remains to be seen what that drive will do to the Multiverse as we understand it so far. Also, that dark magic cannot be good for everyone's favorite sitcom obsessive. Check out some of the posts about it down below:

