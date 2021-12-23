ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A minor Doctor Strange 2 trailer detail spells bad news for Scarlet Witch

By Molly Edwards
 4 days ago

A detail in the Doctor Strange 2 trailer could reveal that Scarlet Witch is headed down a dark path. The trailer dives right in to the multiversal mayhem promised by the title, with an alternate version of Doctor Strange, a giant monster, and the debut of Xochitl Gomez's America...

ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Pays Tribute to Nebula Actress Karen Gillan on Her Birthday

The third entry in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has been filming for the better part of a month now, and one of the threequel's leads is now celebrating their birthday. Sunday afternoon, Guardians helmer James Gunn took to his Instagram account to wish Karen Gillan the happiest of birthdays. The Scottish actress turned 34 on Sunday and is currently filming her role as Nebula on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige On Decision To Bring VENOM Into The Marvel Cinematic Universe

In Venom: Let There Be Carnage's mid-credits scene, Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote found themselves suddenly teleported to another world. The dive motel they'd been staying in became a luxury resort, while a news report on television confirmed that the duo had landed in a reality the Spectacular Spider-Man - outed as Peter Parker by J. Jonah Jameson - calls home.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Marvel teases an "all-out" Avengers vs. Eternals war for its key 2022 event

Every year, Marvel has a big summer event that's the centerpiece of its publishing plans - and this year, it all begins when the Eternals pick a fight with the Avengers. The just-revealed Eternals #10 by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribić coming March 9 will be the "lead-in to the biggest Marvel Comics storyline of 2022" according to the publisher, pitting the Eternals against the Avengers.
COMICS
Highway 98.9

‘Doctor Strange 2’: Every Easter Egg in the New Trailer

The trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is here and it begins with lines of dialogue from Spider-Man: No Way Home — sort of. We hear Wong say “Strange, don’t cast that spell” to Doctor Strange, just as he did in the trailer for No Way Home. But when Spider-Man: No Way Home finally arrived in theaters, that line had been cut from the movie. It still lives on in this trailer though. Blame it on the multiverse, I guess.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Hot Toys’ No Way Home Doctor Strange Puts a Spell on Us

Hot Toys’ No Way Home Doctor Strange Puts a Spell on Us. Before going completely mad in the Multiverse, Doctor Strange casts a pretty big spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home. One so big, it powers most of the plot from there on. And in Hot Toys‘ latest figure of the would-be Sorcerer Supreme, fans can recreate all the spellcasting. Packed with a “levitating” platform, containment cube, and many magical effects, the No Way Home Doctor Strange looks truly magical. And yes, he lights up.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

DOCTOR STRANGE 2 Trailer Connects WHAT IF...? to the MCU

Let us start this out with a giant SPOILER WARNING!! If you haven’t seen Spider-Man No Way Home or you didn’t stay till after the credits of said movie, please stop reading. If you haven’t seen the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer and or you haven’t watched What if…? on Disney+ I would advise you to leave now or forever hold your Peace. I do not want to spoil anything for you, so if you continue reading, be warned.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s greatest gift to the MCU is a fresh start for everyone

Spider-Man was in danger of getting stuck in a tangled web. Swinging into No Way Home, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker had been lumbered with a serious amount of baggage: an ultra-dependency on Tony Stark, a tech-heavy setup that betrays the character’s humble origins, and Marvel initially hitting fast-forward on Spidey’s origins. He was fast tracked into the Avengers, died after fighting Thanos in space, was resurrected, and had his secret identity revealed – all within the space of four-and-a-bit movies.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Keanu Reeves confirms he met with Marvel and Kevin Feige

Keanu Reeves has confirmed he has met with Kevin Feige about a Marvel role. In 2019, the Marvel Studios president told ComicBook.com that Marvel talks to Reeves for "almost every film we make." We finally have an update on whether Reeves has found a place in the MCU, though, and the answer is: not so far.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Detail Could Connect to WandaVision's Agatha

One detail from the Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness trailer could connect to WandaVision's Agatha. Fans all over the world loved Kathryn Hahn's delightful villain in that Disney+ series, and it looks like her lessons are going to come into play during the next massive MCU blockbuster. During the clip, Wanda's hands look to be turning black like Agatha's did when she used dark magic. It will be interesting to see what the Darkhold's secrets did to the Scarlett Witch after the events in Westview. From the looks of things, she's still going to be chasing her twin boys Billy and Tommy in the new movie. However, it remains to be seen what that drive will do to the Multiverse as we understand it so far. Also, that dark magic cannot be good for everyone's favorite sitcom obsessive. Check out some of the posts about it down below:
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Eyes Huge $100 Million in Second Weekend as ‘Sing 2’ and ‘Matrix 4’ Battle for No. 2

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is unwrapping another big box office bounty on Christmas. The grand finale in Sony’s Tom Holland-led superhero trilogy added another $19.6 million from 4,336 domestic theaters on Friday, putting the film on pace to earn $92 million to $100 million over the traditional weekend. Those are huge box office receipts at a time when several new films (such as “The Matrix Resurrections,” “Sing 2” and “The King’s Man,” among others) are opening nationwide to notable ticket sales. Despite growing concerns over the omicron variant of COVID-19, the overall domestic box office will reach its highest levels for...
MOVIES
