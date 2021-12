As 2021 draws to a close I would like to take this opportunity to thank outgoing elected officials in two communities, our Buckley neighbors and as well as those in Enumclaw. In Buckley, Mayor Pat Johnson and Councilmembers Connie Bender and Luke Wilbanks will be stepping away at the end of this year. Connie and Luke, serving as a council member for your community in this capacity has it rewards and challenges. I am wishing both of you well in your future plans.

ENUMCLAW, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO