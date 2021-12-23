ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elucid Announces American Medical Association (AMA) Instates CPT Code For Lipid-Rich Necrotic Core Quantification To Assess Atherosclerotic Plaque Stability

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuantification of the structure and composition of the vessel wall and assessment of lipid-rich necrotic core plaque. Elucid, a Boston-based medical technology company harnessing scientific imaging and artificial intelligence to enable the precise diagnosis and treatment of the world’s leading cause of death announced a new CPT code unique to its...

