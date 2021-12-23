ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Officer killed in North Carolina crash had just returned from maternity leave

 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. ( WJZY ) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer and mother of three who was killed in a crash in North Carolina Wednesday morning had just returned from maternity leave, according to Back the Blue NC, a nonprofit that supports members of law enforcement.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we have to once again ask for prayers and help for another Police Officer here in our great State of North Carolina,” Back the Blue, said in a statement.

CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

Officials said Officer Goodwin leaves behind three children – a 3-year-old, a 1-year-old, and a 4-month-old – along with her husband, Brenton Goodwin, who serves as a firefighter with the Charlotte Fire Department.

“Keep this family in your thoughts and prayers, as well as all of CMPD,” a statement from Charlotte Fire Station 29 reads.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings announced Officer Goodwin’s death Wednesday.

“I ask for your thoughts and prayers for the family of Officer Goodwin and the CMPD family. Rest easy hero, we have watch from here,” Jennings said.

Three other officers were injured in the crash and were released from the hospital later Wednesday morning.

The local Fraternal Order of Police also issued a statement saying that they are collecting money for the family , adding, “We appreciate the support from everyone who shares this tragic loss.”

