ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

South Africa Omicron study: Early analyses suggest a reduced risk of hospitalization

By News Desk
outbreaknewstoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the introduction of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) in March 2020, South Africa has experienced three epidemic waves with the Beta and Delta variants of concern (VOCs) dominating the second and third waves, respectively. On 24 November 2021, the Network for Genomics Surveillance of South Africa (NGS-SA) reported a...

outbreaknewstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
outbreaknewstoday.com

South Africa: 2 additional confirmed human rabies cases reported in KwaZulu-Natal

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) two new confirmed human rabies cases from KwaZulu-Natal province since our last report, bringing the total to 19 human cases in South Africa through December 14 (Eastern Cape (n=9), KwaZuluNatal (n=6) and Limpopo (n=4) provinces). In addition, four probable rabies cases were reported...
HEALTH
deseret.com

The omicron variant may have developed in immunocompromised people, expert says

The omicron variant is becoming the most dominant coronavirus strain in the entire world — and now scientists are trying to figure out why it developed. Scientists in South Africa have started to investigate the “highly plausible hypothesis” that COVID-19 variants — like the omicron variant — got their start in people who were infected by COVID-19 but had immune systems weakened by other medical issues, such as untreated HIV, according to BBC News.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voc#Virus Evolution#Infectivity#Deletion#Ngs Sa#Who#Omicron#The Omicron Voc#Voi#Alpha
outbreaknewstoday.com

Hepatitis E Virus in South Sudan: Cases have risen significantly in 2021

In 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports that the number of Hepatitis E Virus (HEV) cases in South Sudan have risen significantly, increasing from 564 reported during the triennium 2018-2020, to 1143 suspected cases with five deaths in 2021 through November 29. In last two years (2020-2021), a total...
PUBLIC HEALTH
blackchronicle.com

COVID omicron variant is ‘highly transmissible’: South Africa study

The new study from South Africa’s largest private health insurer shows that two shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is just 33% protective against omicron. Full vaccination against COVID-19 continues to provide 70% protection against severe disease, according to the Discovery Health study. Omicron also appears to be able to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Laboratories
healthing.ca

Everything we know about Omicron based on early data in South Africa

South Africa is seeing a flatter trajectory of hospital admissions compared to previous waves, 'indicating likely lower severity' — but there are caveats. As each day passes, panic seems to be spreading about what the Omicron variant is going to mean. The head of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory table has cautioned against “wishful thinking” that Omicron truly causes milder illness, Atlantic Canada has tightened restrictions to stop the variant’s spread and modellers in B.C. are predicting Omicron could cause the highest infection rates the province has seen by early January. But the first preliminary, real-word study out of South Africa offers optimism, mixed with prudent caution — yes, Omicron is highly contagious, but South Africa is seeing a flatter trajectory of hospital admissions compared to previous waves, “indicating likely lower severity,” investigators said Tuesday. The insights are preliminary, based only on the first three weeks of the Omicron-driven wave in South Africa, and may change as the wave progresses, they stressed. But here is what they are reporting:
HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Peru: Omicron cases rise in Lima, All mild cases and no hospitalizations

The presence of the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to cause an alert in the country. The head of the Ministry of Health (Minsa), Hernando Cevallos, reported that confirmed cases of this variant increased to 47 in the last 36 hours. The ages of the infected people range between 9...
WORLD
outbreaknewstoday.com

Philippines: Health officials call on parents to get their children vaccinated, Warns of ’13 life-threatening diseases’

The Department of Health (DOH) reiterated its call to all parents to bring their infants and kids to health centers to get free vaccination shots that will protect them from acquiring 13 life-threatening diseases. “Vaccinations prevent serious or sometimes fatal diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, haemophilus influenzae...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy