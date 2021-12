The mule ride down to the bottom of the Grand Canyon with a stay at the historic Phantom Ranch had been on my To Do List for a while and I got her done! Unbelievably beautiful, colorful and ever changing light on the canyon walls was around every switchback on the trail. It was absolutely incredible to learn that we were riding through so many old layers of time, the oldest rock being 1.8 billion years old.

