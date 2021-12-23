ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Nike Dunk Low "Court Purple" is Officially Revealed

By Store
hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s one aspect of ‘s footwear strategy that is going to remain true for the foreseeable future, it’s the fact that it will continue to double down on its releases of Dunks. There’s no sight of when this silhouette will begin to lose its steam...

hypebeast.com

sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple” Releases On January 8th, 2022

Among the many release date casualties of 2021 was this Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple”, the next colorway of the Jumpman’s devotion to bringing back the 1998 model in its original form. Originally intended to release on December 29th, the Court Purple Jordan 13s have since been pushed back to January 8th, but that doesn’t rule out another delay of some kind. In any case, some new images of this upcoming Jordan release has surfaced via a retailer, so hopefully this instance is an indication that the January 8th date will stand firm.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Early Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Infrared 23"

The Air Jordan 4 had quite the exciting year in 2021 as it finally released a retro of its sought-after “Lightning” colorway, dropped in collaborative form with Union LA and launched popular GR iterations such as the “Tech White” variant. However, it seems as though the Tinker-designed silhouette has intentions of carrying over this momentum into 2022 with even more offerings, one of which is this Air Jordan 4 “Infrared 23.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

First Look At 2022’s Air Jordan 5 “Easter”

The Air Jordan 5 didn’t celebrate a milestone anniversary in 2021, but that didn’t stop it from arriving in compelling old and new styles throughout the year. As it heads into 2022, Tinker Hatfield’s third-ever design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line continues to build its roster, having appeared in an Easter-friendly colorway.
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Dunk#Dunks#Nike Lebron
Chicago Defender

Former Inmate Lands Sneaker Deal with Footlocker

Darrell Alston is the owner of luxury sneaker brand, Bungee Oblečení. Prior to designing sneakers, Alston was a hip-hop artist and toured the nation with big names such as, Nelly, Lil’ Kim, and Jermaine Dupri. Alston would customize his shoes leading up to each show to help him standout. He wants buyers to experience the same when they wear his sneakers.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
defpen

Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Red Thunder’ Release

Releasing this Holiday season the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder” has a lot of hype to live up to. Taking on such a nickname, for obvious reasons, there is a lot of anticipation for the upcoming release. Looking to walk in the same footsteps as its predecessor the “Thunder” Air Jordan 4, the color blocking is in true form.
LIFESTYLE
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Huarache Releasing in Black, Grey, and Neon Green

We have showcased several exciting colorways of the Air Huarache, including the OG ’Slate’ pair scheduled to return. If you’re not a fan of the original colorways, don’t worry, Nike will have plenty of new themes to offer. One of the upcoming Nike Air Huarache releases features a mixture of...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Revives the Classic Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" In This Week's Best Footwear Drops

School is almost out for winter break, the weather is starting to drastically become colder and everyone is starting to really delve into the festive spirit for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. And in case you were thinking of blessing a friend, loved one or family member with some new kicks this holly jolly season you’re in luck because all of your favorite footwear brands like Jordan Brand,
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Trainer 1 ‘Coriander’ Official Images

The Nike Air Trainer 1 will make a strong comeback with some interesting colorways and collaborations. While Travis Scott’s Air Force 1 has been delayed, we have a new pair to go over. Launching in 2022 is the ‘Coriander’ iteration. This Nike Air Trainer 1 features a Coriander, Ashen Slate,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Best Look Yet At The Air Jordan 1 Hi ’85 “Georgetown” Releasing February 2022

The Air Jordan 1 has exploded in popularity over the last two years, with new releases selling out instantly and past drops setting records on the after-market. As 2022 inches closer, Team Jumpman has begun teasing products prepped for the new calendar year, with a Hi ’85-version of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker expected to return in February via a “Georgetown” colorway.
APPAREL
yankodesign.com

Nike launched a bejeweled pair of Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers studded with 228 Swarovski crystals

You might love them or hate them, but sure as hell won’t be able to ignore them. Designed for a subset of people who feel like regular sneakers aren’t enough for their feet, Nike unveiled the Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers with custom retroreflective Swarovski crystals studded across the surface of the shoes. The functionality is twofold – aside from being a pair of sneakers so bizarrely unique that people will definitely ask you where you got them, the reflective crystals on the shoes actually make them easy to spot in low-light conditions. The retroreflective nature of the crystals allows them to reflect beams of light back to their source, making them visible to people driving vehicles while you’re jogging at dawn.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 14 "Ginger" Poised For A Comeback In 2022: Details

Michael Jordan's Air Jordan 14 had some pretty dope colorways back in the late 90s. While most remember "The Last Shot," there are still some other models that will elicit a bit of nostalgia. One such shoe is the Air Jordan 14 "Ginger" which came out all the way back in 1999.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Nike Air Max 97 "Air Sprung"

Following the initial reveal of the Nike “Air Sprung” by way of a Air Max 95 silhouette earlier this year, Nike now introduces an Air Max 97 to the collection, giving the classic silhouette a light-hearted contemporary rework. The upcoming Move to Zero pairs are found in sand and sail...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 1 LEGO IDEAS Bid Features Colorways Like "Chicago," "Shattered Backboard" and More

Hong Kong-based LEGO creator LEGOTruman and 2A2A have unveiled their LEGO IDEAS bid for the Air Jordan 1. With measurements of five inches tall, 3.4 inches wide and 8.1 inches long, the model uses a total of 286 bricks and utilizes different building techniques to recreate the shape of the classic silhouette. The bid currently also offers a variation of colorways, including “Chicago,” “Top 3,” “Court Purple,” “Shattered Backboard,” “Bred,” “Pine Green” and “University Blue.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Get Winter-Ready With the Nike Air Force 1 Boot Crater

Nike continues to roll out winterized versions of popular silhouettes combining fashion and function. Following previous sneaker-boot hybrids like the Nike Air Force 1 High Utility and Jordan 1 “Acclimate” is the Nike Air Force 1 Boot Crater “Dark Smoke Grey.” The boot comes with a winter-ready black and gray upper in mesh and leather. Pull tabs offer easy entry, while a fleece lining adds additional warmth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hypebae

The Air Jordan 3 Returns in "Cardinal Red"

Following the news of a rumored “Fire Red” colorway, another Air Jordan 3 has been revealed. Dubbed “Cardinal Red,” the shoe comes with a mostly white makeup with its wine-colored titular shade on the midsole, upper eyelets, lining and heel branding. Elsewhere, the sneaker features hits of golden yellow and elephant print details.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Blazer Mid Jumbo Appears In “White/Green”

The Nike Blazer Mid has experienced handfuls of iterations since first launching in the 1970s. For its latest variation, the first Nike Basketball sneaker goes full-on fashionable thanks to the jumbo swooshes found at its profiles. Unquestionably inspired by the Off-White collaboration introduced by the late Virgil Abloh in 2017,...
APPAREL

