Samaritan saves Christmas

The 2021 holiday season is here. Making plans for the holiday will continue to be difficult due to the ongoing pandemic, health related concerns and the changing economy. For those who thrive off the decorating, cooking, shopping, and family get togethers it can be the “Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” It is normal to experience stress this time of the year. For individuals dealing with loss, loneliness, or depression, it can be a time of great sadness and sorrow. Making the decision to search for something good out of every day may help.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO