Engineering

Fingers made of laser light: Controlled grabbing and rotation of biological micro-objects

nanowerk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) We can test the quality and freshness of fruits and vegetables with our fingers, and even industrial robots have been performing successfully at tactile applications for years. But how is it possible to grab and rotate objects with the width of a human hair?. Prof. Dr. Alexander...

www.nanowerk.com

techeblog.com

Brothers Spot Bizarre Unidentified Flying Object That Resembles the 1561 Celestial Phenomenon Over Nuremberg

Many already know of the mass sighting of celestial phenomena or unidentified flying objects (UFO) occurred during 1561 above Nuremberg, viewed by many as a battle of sorts with extraterrestrial origins. Well, two brothers spotted something a tubular-shaped object floating in the sky on October 21, 2021 from a garden. Read more for another picture and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

A Mars-Sized Planet Discovered Orbiting Extremely Close to Host Star – Its Year Is Less Than 10 Hours

The planetary nature of a Mars-sized object orbiting extremely closely to an M-dwarf star has been validated using the Penn State Habitable-zone Planet Finder (HPF). The planet, which was originally classified as a false positive in an automated search of data collected by the Kepler space telescope, is about half the size of Earth and is so close to its host star that it orbits in less than 10 hours. If it were orbiting a star the size of our sun it would be skimming the star’s corona—the aura of exceedingly hot plasma that extends out beyond the star’s surface! It is the smallest planet with an ultra-short period orbit known and could help astronomers understand how these rare planets form.
ASTRONOMY
nanowerk.com

Fabrication of flexible electronics improved using gold and water-vapor plasma

(Nanowerk News) Researchers at the RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science (CEMS) and the RIKEN Cluster for Pioneering Research (CPR) in Japan have developed a technique to improve the flexibility of ultra-thin electronics, such as those used in bendable devices or clothing. Published in Science Advances ("Direct gold bonding for...
ENGINEERING
The Next Web

Research indicates the whole universe could be a giant neural network

The core idea is deceptively simple: every observable phenomenon in the entire universe can be modeled by a neural network. And that means, by extension, the universe itself may be a neural network. Vitaly Vanchurin, a professor of physics at the University of Minnesota Duluth, published an incredible paper last...
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Quantum marbles in a bowl of light

(Nanowerk News) Which factors determine how fast a quantum computer can perform its calculations? Physicists at the University of Bonn and the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology have devised an elegant experiment to answer this question. The results of the study are published in the journal Science Advances ("Observing crossover between quantum speed limits").
MATHEMATICS
nanowerk.com

Solids with special symmetries for quantum and spintronics applications

(Nanowerk News) While conventional electronics relies on the transport of electrons, components that convey spin information alone may be many times more energy efficient. Physicists at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and the Max Planck Institute for Solid State Research in Stuttgart have now made an important advance in the development of novel materials for such components (Nature, "Symmetry-enforced topological nodal planes at the Fermi surface of a magnet"). These materials may also be the key to quantum computers that are less susceptible to interference.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Machine learning models quantum devices

(Nanowerk News) Technologies that take advantage of novel quantum mechanical behaviors are likely to become commonplace in the near future. These may include devices that use quantum information as input and output data, which require careful verification due to inherent uncertainties. The verification is more challenging if the device is time dependent when the output depends on past inputs.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Light-controlled spontaneous growth of nanostructures

Ph.D. student Marloes Bistervels from the Self-Organizing Matter research group at AMOLF has managed to use light to very precisely control the formation of nanocomposites in the shape of corals and vases. By illuminating a solution of the right ingredients with UV light, she can control where, when and which structures arise at the micrometer scale. Today, she published her findings in the scientific journal Advanced Materials.
SCIENCE
Astronomy.com

Astro for kids: Have we made an object that can travel at 1% the speed of light?

Have we made an object that could travel at at least 1% the speed of light? — Anadi, age 14, Jammu and Kashmir, India. Light is fast. In fact, it is the fastest thing that exists, and a law of the universe is that nothing can move faster than light. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second (300,000 kilometers per second) and can go from the Earth to the Moon in just over a second. Light can streak from Los Angeles to New York in less than the blink of an eye.
TRAVEL
nanowerk.com

Tracking down the forces that shaped our Solar System's evolution

(Nanowerk News) Meteorites are remnants of the building blocks that formed Earth and the other planets orbiting our Sun. Recent analysis of their isotopic makeup led by Carnegie’s Nicole Nie and published in Science Advances ("Imprint of chondrule formation on the K and Rb isotopic compositions of carbonaceous meteorites") settles a longstanding debate about the geochemical evolution of our Solar System and our home planet.
ASTRONOMY
nanowerk.com

New graphene-based neural probes improve detection of epileptic brain signals

(Nanowerk News) The ability to record and map the full range of brain signals using electrophysiological probes will greatly advance our understanding of brain diseases and aid the clinical management of patients with diverse neurological disorders. However, current technologies are limited in their ability to accurately obtain with high spatial fidelity ultraslow brain signals.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Record-breaking hole mobility heralds a flexible future for electronics

(Nanowerk News) Technologists envisage an electronically interconnected future that will depend on cheap, lightweight, flexible devices. Efforts to optimize the semiconductor materials needed for these electronic devices are therefore necessary. Researchers from the University of Tsukuba have reported a record-breaking germanium (Ge) thin film on a plastic substrate that offers flexibility without compromising performance.
ENGINEERING
techeblog.com

Shoot This Laser Into the Keyhole of a Door and It Can Reveal the Objects Hidden Inside

Stanford Computational Imaging Lab researchers have developed a keyhole imaging method, called non-line-of-sight (NLOS), that reveals objects hidden inside an entire room by just shooting a laser through the keyhole. That’s right, all that you would need is a single point of laser light entering a room to expose the physical objects inside. Read more for a video and additional information.
SCIENCE
techxplore.com

IT security: Computer attacks with laser light

Computer systems that are physically isolated from the outside world (air-gapped) can still be attacked. This is demonstrated by IT security experts of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) in the LaserShark project. They show that data can be transmitted to light-emitting diodes of regular office devices using a directed laser. With this, attackers can secretly communicate with air-gapped computer systems over distances of several meters. In addition to conventional information and communication technology security, critical IT systems need to be protected optically as well.
SOFTWARE
Gadget Flow

Hitrons Solutions Wireless Wearable Finger Mouse is a remote control for presentations

Use the HSI Wireless Wearable Finger Mouse in so many situations, from giving presentations to working in tight spaces. Using optical-sensing technology, it provides smooth curser movements. Additionally, offering Bluetooth 4.0 support for connected devices, it lets you wirelessly use the mouse anytime and anywhere. With an ergonomic, curved design, it easily fits fingers, reducing strains on the wrists. Furthermore, you can use it as a remote control when giving lectures and presentations. It acts as a comprehensive computer controller and pointer. And, if you’re in tight spaces with no space for a mouse or if your laptop is on your lap, this is a great accessory. In fact, it can help relieve or prevent Carpal Tunnel syndrome, and it’s useful for those with disabilities or missing digits. Finally, choose from Black Pearl, White Pearl, Red Pattern, and Silver color options.
ELECTRONICS
nanowerk.com

Tuning a magnetic fluid with an electric field creates controllable dissipative patterns

(Nanowerk News) Researchers at Aalto University have shown that a nanoparticle suspension can serve as a simple model for studying the formation of patterns and structures in more complicated non-equilibrium systems, such as living cells (Science Advances, "Electroferrofluids with nonequilibrium voltage-controlled magnetism, diffuse interfaces, and patterns"). The new system will...
CHEMISTRY

