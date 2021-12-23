ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Fueling the future with new perovskite-related oxide-ion conductors

nanowerk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) The ever-increasing demand for clean energy and high-performance devices in the modern technological era has called for the development of alternate energy materials. In particular, oxide-ion conductors have garnered a lot of attention on this front. The presence of highly mobile oxide ions in their crystal structure...

www.nanowerk.com

pv-magazine.com

The Wikipedia of perovskite solar cell research

For a research field to benefit from previous findings, there are a surprising number of challenges: inconsistent formatting, undocumented storage or improper dissemination can all make it difficult for new researchers to navigate the state of the art. Now 95 experts from more than 30 international research institutions have designed a database to systematically record findings from peer-reviewed papers on metal-halide perovskite solar cells.
INDUSTRY
InvestorPlace

The 3 Best Hydrogen Stocks to Bet on for the Alt-Fuel Future

Many climate scientists and energy experts agree hydrogen fuel cells are the key to powering our world in the future. These fuel cells produce electricity by combining hydrogen and oxygen atoms. As this technology grows in popularity, hydrogen stocks will get an inevitable boost. The electrochemical reaction involved produces electricity,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nanowerk.com

Researchers use electron microscope to turn carbon nanotube into tiny transistor

(Nanowerk News) An international team of researchers have used a unique tool inserted into an electron microscope to create a transistor that’s 25,000 smaller than the width of a human hair. The research, published in the journal Science ("Semiconductor nanochannels in metallic carbon nanotubes by thermomechanical chirality alteration"), involves...
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Fabrication of flexible electronics improved using gold and water-vapor plasma

(Nanowerk News) Researchers at the RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science (CEMS) and the RIKEN Cluster for Pioneering Research (CPR) in Japan have developed a technique to improve the flexibility of ultra-thin electronics, such as those used in bendable devices or clothing. Published in Science Advances ("Direct gold bonding for...
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Novel semiconductor gives new perspective on Anomalous Hall Effect

(Nanowerk News) A large, unconventional anomalous Hall resistance in a new magnetic semiconductor in the absence of large-scale magnetic ordering has been demonstrated by Tokyo Tech materials scientists, validating a recent theoretical prediction. Their findings provide new insights into the anomalous Hall effect, a quantum phenomenon that has previously been associated with long-range magnetic order.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Previously theoretical material, a nitride perovskite, synthesized and measured

Scientists at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have experimentally synthesized a nitride perovskite that previously only existed in theory and measured its properties in collaboration with researchers at the Colorado School of Mines. Making the nitride perovskite a reality opens the possibility of its application as a material for...
CHEMISTRY
techxplore.com

Perovskite solar cell with ultra-long stability

Perovskites are the great hope for further increasing the efficiency of solar modules in the future. Until now, their short service life has been considered the biggest hurdle to their practical use, but this could soon change. In the current issue of the journal Nature Energy, researchers from the Helmholtz Institute Erlangen-Nuremberg of the Forschungszentrum Jülich have presented a variant that stands out for its special stability. In tests at elevated temperature and illumination over 1450 hours of operation, the perovskite-based cell retained 99 percent of its initial efficiency.
INDUSTRY
nanowerk.com

Gelatin foams show unexpected ultralong organic phosphorescence for optical applications

(Nanowerk News) Strong, lightweight and biocompatible foams glow in the dark when ultraviolet light is shone on them, RIKEN chemists have discovered (Journal of the American Chemical Society, "Ultralong organic phosphorescent foams with high mechanical strength"). This phosphorescence could have diverse applications, such as imaging biological samples under the microscope.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Record-breaking hole mobility heralds a flexible future for electronics

(Nanowerk News) Technologists envisage an electronically interconnected future that will depend on cheap, lightweight, flexible devices. Efforts to optimize the semiconductor materials needed for these electronic devices are therefore necessary. Researchers from the University of Tsukuba have reported a record-breaking germanium (Ge) thin film on a plastic substrate that offers flexibility without compromising performance.
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Tuning a magnetic fluid with an electric field creates controllable dissipative patterns

(Nanowerk News) Researchers at Aalto University have shown that a nanoparticle suspension can serve as a simple model for studying the formation of patterns and structures in more complicated non-equilibrium systems, such as living cells (Science Advances, "Electroferrofluids with nonequilibrium voltage-controlled magnetism, diffuse interfaces, and patterns"). The new system will...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Researchers construct a framework to solve bound and scattering state problems in quantum mechanics education

In a study published in Physical Review-Physics Education Research, a research team led by Academician Guo Guangcan from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has successfully constructed a theoretical framework of Activation-Construction-Execution-Reflection as well as a thinking mechanism model based on Overgeneralization to help students solve bound and scattering state problems in quantum mechanics education.
EDUCATION
nanowerk.com

From aptamer-graphene interaction understanding to biosensor performance improvements

(Nanowerk Spotlight) The use of graphene-based field-effect transistors in the past decade has been shown as one of the most powerful biosensing units for the detection of numerous biological and biochemical analytes. Distinctly specific electrical properties of graphene in the domain of field-effect transistors, along with high surface-to-volume ratio contribute...
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Integrated photonics meets electron microscopy

(Nanowerk News) The transmission electron microscope (TEM) can image molecular structures at the atomic scale by using electrons instead of light, and has revolutionized materials science and structural biology. The past decade has seen a lot of interest in combining electron microscopy with optical excitations, trying, for example, to control and manipulate the electron beam by light. But a major challenge has been the rather weak interaction of propagating electrons with photons.
SCIENCE
Newswise

New Device Advances Commercial Viability of Solar Fuels

Newswise — A research team has developed a new artificial photosynthesis device with remarkable stability and longevity as it converts sunlight and carbon dioxide into two promising sources of renewable fuels – ethylene and hydrogen. The researchers’ findings, which they recently reported in the journal Nature Energy, reveal...
SCIENCE
lpgasmagazine.com

Adaptive Energy offers propane-powered solid oxide fuel cell

Adaptive Energy’s Performer Series P250i is a propane-powered solid oxide fuel cell that provides low-watt backup or off-grid power in remote, harsh conditions. It integrates with wind, solar or other alternative technologies because of its fuel efficiency: One 20-pound propane tank provides eight hours of runtime. P250i can operate in temperatures from minus 40 degrees C to 50 degrees C, so it excels in extreme cold. It is highly durable due to the proprietary microtubular stack that provides built-in redundancy, says Adaptive Energy. These benefits plus the availability of propane make P250i ideal power for off-grid locations where fuel must be airlifted.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Age-related accumulation of advanced oxidation protein products promotes osteoclastogenesis through disruption of redox homeostasis

Enhanced osteoclastogenesis is one of the major causes of age-related bone loss. Aging is accompanied by accumulation of advanced oxidation protein products (AOPPs). However, whether AOPPs accumulation contributing to the osteoclastogenesis with aging remains unclear. Here, we showed that AOPPs accumulation was associated with the enhanced osteoclastogenesis and deterioration of bone microstructure in aged mice. In vitro, AOPPs directly induced osteoclastogenesis by interaction with receptor activator of nuclear factor Îº B (RANK) and the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) in the primary bone marrow monocytes. Bindings of AOPPs to RANK and RAGE were able to activate nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate (NADPH) oxidase, trigger generation of reactive oxygen species, then induce phosphorylation of mitogen-activated protein kinases and c-fos, upregulation of the nuclear factor of activated T cell c1, eventually induce bone marrow monocytes to differentiate into mature osteoclasts. Chronic exposure to AOPPs enhanced osteoclastogenesis and bone loss in mice, which could be alleviated by NADPH oxidase inhibitor apocynin. Local injection of AOPPs into subperiosteal area induced bone resorption at the site of administration, which was similar to the effect of RANK ligand. Together, these results suggested that AOPPs could serve as a novel regulator of osteoclastogenesis and AOPPs accumulation might play an important role in the development of age-related bone loss.
CHINA

Comments / 0

