Fatal Motorcycle Crash Investigation

ABILENE, TX – On November 24, 2021, at approximately 3:28 PM officers of the Traffic and Patrol divisions responded to a major motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Grape Street and West Stamford Street. Initial reports to dispatch was a motorcycle collided with a vehicle and the motorcycle driver had severe injuries. Officers arrived and discovered a black 2000 Harley-Davidson Dyna-Glide being ridden by Saul Rodriguez, 60 years of age of Abilene. The other vehicle involved was a silver 2014 Honda Civic driven by Alejandro Valerio, 19 years of age of Abilene.

The initial investigation indicates Rodriguez was traveling south on Grape Street. Valerio was traveling east on West Stamford Street approaching the stop intersection at Grape Street. Witnesses observed Valerio fail to yield right of way leaving the stop sign, causing a collision with Rodriguez. Rodriguez suffered severe injuries and was transported to Hendrick Medical Center. He would later be transported to John Peter Smith in Fort Worth for more treatment. Valerio was treated and released from the scene.

On December 22, 2021, Rodriguez died as a direct result of the severe injuries he suffered from the collision. Rodriguez was not wearing a helmet. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor. The Traffic Division is continuing with the investigation and charges are pending.

