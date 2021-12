Here’s the thing: It’s not a great idea to lie to a judge. Even if you really didn’t mean to, and likewise didn’t maliciously intend to withhold evidence from the defense, and even if it all didn’t really matter to the outcome, and even if the defendants were on trial for the near-capital offense of ripping off Anthony Scaramucci, and even if that august personage made his bones faking it ‘til he made it (and telling the occasional untruth himself), you shouldn’t, because judges really, really do not like being lied to. And you’d really better think awfully hard before it happens again, because next time, she’s not going to let you off as easily as simply ordering a new trial.

