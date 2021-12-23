ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

When can I get my Covid booster jab? Everything you need to know

By Joe Sommerlad
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wrm2T_0dUXcsOJ00

The new Omicron variant of Covid-19 is spreading across the UK fast – and it has prompted Boris Johnson to bring in “ Plan B ” restrictions to curb the spread.

It means members of the public are being urged to get their third vaccine jab to boost immunity as soon as they can.

While it was hoped that the booster alone would be enough to fend off the virus this winter, the emergence of the new strain, thought to be more transmissible than the Delta variant, has forced the government’s hand in rolling out new protective measures.

Face masks are once again mandatory on public transport, in shops, cinemas, theatres and places of worship in England.

Meanwhile, employees are being advised to work from home where possible and an NHS Covid Pass is now required for entry to crowded venues.

And NHS rules on boosters have been relaxed so that all over-18s will be offered their booster by the end of December, having been brought forward from the end of January, a decision supported by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, which recently recommended cutting the period between second and third jabs from six months to three.

The UK has recorded 14 deaths from the new variant so far and 74,089 confirmed cases.

London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident over the extent of the Omicron outbreak in the capital while NHS England has announced a return to its highest level of emergency preparedness, level four national incident, meaning that the health service’s response will be coordinated as a national effort, rather than led by individual trusts.

Overall, the UK added another 106,122 infections in 24 hours on Wednesday 22 December plus a further 140 fatalities - a new one-day record and the first time daily reported cases have risen above 100,000.

Nearly 1.4 million people in private households in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending December 16, the highest estimate since comparable figures began in autumn 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Fortunately, the rates of hospitalisations and deaths remain relatively low. But that could change as increased mingling indoors over the festive season threatens to further drive up cases.

All of which means a third “top-up” vaccine is becoming even more necessary as immunity begins to wane.

If you are eligible for a vaccine booster jab , you no longer have to wait for the NHS to contact you to make an appointment online.

You can currently get a booster if you are over 30, a frontline healthcare worker or over 16 with a health condition and it has been at least three months (91 days) since you received your second dose of one of the approved Covid vaccines.

And you can also visit any walk-in vaccination centre to get your jab, with people being advised to use the NHS online walk-in finder to locate their nearest centre.

If you have had a positive Covid test, you are advised to wait four weeks (28 days) before booking your booster, starting from the date you had the test.

“NHS staff are making it as easy as possible for people to get their top-up vaccination,” said Dr Nikki Kanani, deputy lead for the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“People can now go online, find their nearest site and go and get their booster without delay.

“The booster is not just nice to have, it is really important protection ahead of what we know will be a challenging winter.

“So if you are eligible, please do check the site finder and go get your jab.”

This article was amended on 10 December 2021. It had previously stated that Covid boosters were available to everybody over 18, but at the time of publication boosters were only being made available to adults over 40 and people in some additional high risk categories. We also removed a quote from a GP because, while it accurately reported their comments, we understood that it could have been held to over-simplify the science behind some vaccines.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

U.K.’s top archbishop says getting a coronavirus vaccination is a moral issue: ‘It’s how we love our neighbor’

As the omicron variant spreads rapidly worldwide in the lead-up to Christmas, the Church of England’s most senior cleric offered an unwavering pronouncement: Getting a coronavirus vaccination and booster is a moral issue. “Vaccination reduces … my chances of getting ill, [which] reduces my chances of infecting others —...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England only tested positive AFTER being admitted for a different illness, official data shows amid mounting evidence Omicron is milder

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England were actually admitted for a different ailment, MailOnline's analysis of NHS data suggests - as a growing number of studies show Omicron is much milder than Delta. In the two weeks to December 21, hospitals in England recorded 563 new coronavirus inpatients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces decision on Covid restrictions for new year

Boris Johnson faces a crunch decision on Monday on whether to trigger new coronavirus restrictions to prevent a renewed wave of Omicron infections around the new year.The prime minister will be briefed by chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance on the latest data on infections, hospitalisations and deaths for the first time in three days, after a break for Christmas.A crucial issue will be whether daily hospital admissions have breached 400 in the hotspot of London – a number that is thought to be an informal threshold for further action.Mr Johnson has promised...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid news - live: ‘Door-to-door vaccine effort considered’, as new restrictions come into force in UK nations

Door-to-door Covid-19 vaccines may be offered in an effort to reach those yet to have their jabs, reports have suggested, in a bid to stem the current surge in coronavirus cases.The Mail on Sunday reported a trial which had been carried out in Ipswich, Suffolk, could be expanded across the whole country as the Government attempted to hold out against introducing new restrictions in England.According to No 10 sources, the aim was to expand the scheme to the rest of the country.It comes as new coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland from today,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

People queue for ‘jingle jabs’ on Christmas Day as Covid battle continues

Queues have formed at pharmacies as people wait to get Christmas Day jabs as the fight against coronavirus goes on.People were seen waiting for their “jingle jabs” as the vaccination booster programme continued over the festive period in England.NHS England has thanked health service staff who are working or volunteering on Christmas Day.From vaccinators to volunteers, porters to paramedics, midwives to mental health practitioners, and all other essential workers — thank you to everyone who is working over the festive period! 💙 #ThankYouNHS pic.twitter.com/IvnDMgz2s0— NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) December 25, 2021In a tweet, the health services said: “From...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Booster#Jab#Plan B#Nhs England#Uk#Omicron#Nhs Covid Pass
The Independent

Crisps, PS5s and petrol: The year the UK ran out of everything

Boris Johnson hailed 19 July 2021 as “Freedom Day”, easing the last of the social restrictions imposed on the British public since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 16 months earlier and drawing a line under some of the darkest days in our recent history.The vaccine rollout had been a triumph, Covid-19 appeared to be on the ropes, Gareth Southgate’s boys had done us proud at Euro 2020 and a summer heatwave had descended. What could go wrong?That question was answered just three days later, when eerie photographs of barren supermarket shelves began to appear on social media, forcing both...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tighter Covid rules in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – but not England

New restrictions to fight the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus come into effect in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Boxing Day.But England remains under the government’s less stringent plan B curbs, after Boris Johnson put off any decision on tighter controls until after Christmas.The prime minister has said he will not hesitate to impose new rules if necessary, but he is coming under intense pressure from his own MPs not to introduce harsher measures, which would inflict financial damage on pubs, restaurants and shops hoping to recoup some of the losses of a disrupted Christmas period during...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces biggest revolt yet over ‘plan B’ measures as Covid pass rules to be tightened

Boris Johnson is facing the biggest revolt of his premiership from backbench Conservatives as MPs prepare to vote on “plan B” measures, including Covid passes for large venues, the extension of mandatory face masks and changes to self-isolation rules.It comes after the prime minister warned the country it was facing a “tidal wave” of infections from the omicron variant, and pleaded with colleagues that the new rules were “balanced and proportionate”.But dozens of Tory MPs have indicated they will either abstain or vote against the proposals to introduce Covid passes in England, forcing the prime minister to rely on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Huge rise in first Covid jabs as vaccine refuseniks come forward

The number of people getting their first jabs of the Covid vaccine soared in the run-up to Christmas, the latest government figures show.Just over 221,000 first doses were administered in England in the week ending 21 December – a 46 per cent rise from the previous week, the Department for Health and Social Care said.The largest increase was seen among young people – one of the groups that the vaccine programme has found hardest to reach – with an 85 per cent increase in first doses for those aged 18 and 24, and a 71 per cent rise in first...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

‘Large wave’ of coming Covid hospital admissions could be worse than last winter, Sage warns

A large wave of Covid hospitalisations should be expected “soon” and could be worse than last winter, the UK government’s top scientific advisors have warned.Data suggesting that the Omicron variant might cause less severe illness than the Delta strain raised hopes that further restrictions may not be necessary after Christmas.However, in a gloomy assessment published late on Christmas Eve, the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) group said a “large wave” of hospitalisations “should be expected soon given infections are increasing rapidly”.The minutes from the Sage meeting on 23 December also warned that the peak in admissions this winter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New Covid restrictions ‘could be in place until March’, advisory group modelling reveals

New Covid restrictions could be in place until late March under measures examined by the UK government’s scientific advisers.The modelling considered a package of measures including a ban on socialising with another household indoors and a return to the rule of six outdoors, in line with the Step 2 restrictions in place in England earlier this year.A consensus paper published on Christmas Eve by the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling, Operational sub-group (Spi-M-O) said “rapidly enacted Step 2 measures reduce the peak of hospital pressure to about half its level under Plan B only”.The research by experts from Warwick...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Will there be a lockdown after Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded more than 74,000 confirmed cases of the strain so far and at least 18 deaths, prompting fresh fears that more severe social restrictions could soon be imposed on the British public.But prime minister Boris Johnson has declared that no further restrictions will be introduced before Christmas, explaining that “that people can go ahead with their plans”,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: What could new restrictions in England look like?

With Covid-19 cases rising to their highest number on record, many are asking whether new restrictions will be put in place in England around New Year.Boris Johnson ruled out bringing in any restrictions over the Christmas period and now Tory MPs are reportedly warning cabinet ministers that they must oppose further Covid measures if they want to gain support in any upcoming leadership fight. Mr Johnson faces a crunch decision on Monday after a meeting with Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance on the latest Covid figures. He will have to decide whether additional measures are needed to stop...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Boris Johnson urged to outline Covid plans as rest of UK brings in new rules

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have all announced new restrictions coming into effect over Christmas. Boris Johnson has been told to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy for England, as Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland have all announced new restrictions to tackle the Omicron variant. On Wednesday evening, Stormont ministers agreed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Public urged to get booster jab before new year

Health officials in Northern Ireland are appealing to people to get a booster jab before the end of the year.Patricia Donnelly, head of the Northern Ireland vaccination programme, urged people not to wait to get the booster jab amid ongoing concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant.Ms Donnelly said: “Our great vaccination teams will be hard at work once again this week, providing boosters to as many people as possible.“There are so many opportunities across Northern Ireland for people to get their booster dose before the start of the new year.“I know some people had been putting it off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

PM briefed on Christmas Covid data as hopes grow of avoiding extra restrictions

The Prime Minister is not expected to announce further restrictions to control the Omicron variant in England after being briefed on the impact Christmas had on Covid infections and hospital pressures.In what was described as an internal Government meeting, Boris Johnson was scheduled on Monday to be talked through the latest data by chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser.The PA news agency understands no announcement is expected to come out of the meeting, potentially leaving England at odds with other parts of the UK, where post-Christmas restrictions have been deployed.Conservative...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New Year parties given go-ahead in England as UK splits over Omicron controls

New Year’s parties were given the green light in England as ministers announced there will be no new coronavirus restrictions imposed before the end of 2021.In a move welcomed by hospitality bosses, Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced there will be no curbs on social mixing beyond the current Plan B measures.But the Cabinet minister, in a move that appeared to be echoed by the Prime Minister left the door open for fresh measures to be potentially introduced in January.Boris Johnson tweeted on Monday there would be “no new restrictions introduced in England before the New Year”.We will continue to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

401K+
Followers
149K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy