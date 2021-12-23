ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Harry and Meghan smile at daughter Lilibet as Archie looks on in festive message

By Catherine Lough
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SMwkl_0dUXcrVa00

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sent their best wishes to supporters in a message featuring the first publicly-released photograph of their baby daughter Lilibet.

The card shows Harry and Meghan smiling at Lilibet as the duchess holds her aloft, while their son Archie sits on his father’s knee.

The couple wishes supporters “happy holidays” in the card, which was sent through the Archewell charity they co-founded in 2020.

A message alongside the photo reads: “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world.

“Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family.”

Harry and Meghan said they had made donations “on your behalf to several organisations that honour and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gk8HR_0dUXcrVa00

The organisations include Team Rubicon, Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew, Paid Leave For All, PL+US and Marshall Plan for Moms.

The couple wish supporters a “happy holiday season and a prosperous new year, from our family to yours”, though they do not reference Christmas in the card.

Harry and Meghan met with Team Rubicon, a disaster relief charity staffed by veteran volunteers, earlier in the year during a visit to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

They visited Task Force Liberty, home to 10,000 Afghan refugees being housed at the US military base.

As part of their visit, the couple led a class of children learning English in singing Head, Shoulders, Knees And Toes, which they described as a favourite of two-year-old Archie.

A spokesperson for Archewell said the couple’s donation will support resettlement sites like Task Force Liberty across the country.

Welcome.US chief executive Nazanin Ash said: “Welcome.US is mobilising an all-country response to support our new Afghan neighbours, and we are honoured to receive support from Archewell Foundation and Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in this effort.

“With this generous gift, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not only help thousands of Afghan families as they rebuild their lives, but will also create opportunities for all of us to unite through compassionate service and common purpose.”

Comments / 0

Related
Entertainment Times

Meghan Markle Pregnant: Prince Harry’s Wife Excited To Give Archie, Lilibet A New Sibling?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are, allegedly, expecting their third child. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and son ArchieReuters. In its Dec. 27 issue, New Idea claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thought long and hard if now is the right time for them to expand their family. At first, the couple thought that they only wanted to have two kids, but it didn’t take them very long to realize that having three children is what’s best for them.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Royal fans amazed by Archie’s hair in Meghan and Harry’s new Christmas card – and they love Lilibet’s too

ROYAL fans were left delighted after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their 2021 Christmas card - with the couple's adorable children stealing the limelight. After the pair, who live in Los Angeles, released the card - which featured a picture taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the summer - fans were quick to comment on two-year-old Archie's flame-red hair.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Hello Magazine

The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet during Christmas Day speech

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#British Royal Family#Uk#American#Human First Coalition#Humanity Crew#Afghan#Archewell Foundation
Cosmopolitan

Queen Elizabeth Will Only Pick Up the Phone for Two People

Considering that her life mostly consists of frolicking with a fleet of corgis, moving from one castle to another, and being literal Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth isn’t typically the most relatable. Until now—because apparently, Her Majesty isn’t down to talk to people on the phone, which I think we can all get on board with.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle's incredibly thoughtful gift to royal family on heartbreaking day

The Duchess of Sussex may not have been able to attend Prince Philip's funeral in April, but she still ensured she paid tribute to the royal with a very colourful wreath. Meghan was advised against travelling by her doctor as she was pregnant with daughter Lilibet at the time, but she watched the funeral service from her home in Montecito – and her wreath was certainly easy to spot.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wfav951.com

Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Removed Harry And Meghan Photo from Broadcast

Queen Elizabeth II allegedly removed Prince Harry and Meghan‘s photo from a 2019 holiday broadcast, prompting the couple’s split from the royal family. The new book “Brothers and Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan,” claims the Queen had a portrait of the couple and their son Archie moved off-camera before recording her 2019 holiday broadcast.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

8 adorable photos from Archie's playdate with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live in the US with their children but their eldest child, Archie, now two, has enjoyed some adorable playdates with his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in the past. Perhaps the most heart-melting outing we've seen them enjoy together was...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Prince Harry Embarrassed By Meghan’s Prank On ‘Ellen Show’ But Doesn’t Know How To Stop Her

Prince Harry is allegedly embarrassed by what his wife, Meghan Markle did when she appeared in the Ellen Show. In its Dec. 29 issue, Woman’s Day claimed that Prince Harry didn’t want Markle to do, but he didn’t also know how to stop her. After all, the Duchess of Sussex thought that it would be beneficial for her to show the public her cheeky and funny side. Unfortunately, her attempts backfired because more people became enraged with her.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

The Queen's Christmas Photo Display Reportedly Upset Prince Harry

Back in 2019, the queen announced her annual Christmas address via a cozy photo on Instagram, which showcased a display of family portraits that included Prince William and Kate Middleton and their family, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, and, in a glaringly obvious slight, no Prince Harry or Meghan Markle. According to a royal biographer, the move didn't sit well with Harry, who felt "erased" by the fact that his family was deliberately excluded.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Earl Spencer's daughters Amelia and Eliza, 29, say they 'grew up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town - despite living with their mother Victoria in a wealthy suburb

Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer have spoken about 'growing up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town in a new interview. The stunning twins, both 29, who grew up in South Africa, burst onto the social scene in London after moving to the capital with their boyfriends this summer.
CELEBRITIES
People

Christopher Knight Was 'Shocked' When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sat in His Company's Chairs

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell Oprah interview aired last March, many viewers found themselves surprised by the truths the couple revealed about the royal family. Christopher Knight was also in shock during the special, but for a very different reason: The chairs that Meghan and Harry were sitting in were from his furniture collection, Christopher Knight Home.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

401K+
Followers
149K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy