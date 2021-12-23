ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Fury would have been ‘eaten for dinner’ in previous era, Frank Bruno claims

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Frank Bruno says if WBC champion Tyson Fury was boxing in his day he “would have been eaten for dinner”.

Fury retained his heavyweight title after beating Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight in October. He is seeking a unification fight against Oleksandr Usyk, but will first take on Dillian Whyte in early 2022.

But despite Fury being at the top of his game, Bruno believes he wouldn’t have survived in his era.

“[Fury] knows deep down in his heart if he was around in my day, they’d eat him for dinner,’ he told DAZN . “I’m not going to sit here and disrespect him, but we’re talking about a different era. He’s living on a different cloud to what I was on.

“He’s number one, he deserves to be number one. I’ve got a lot of respect for him.”

Fury claimed after his second win over Wilder that he is the greatest heavyweight of all time.

He said: “There hasn’t been a heavyweight from any era in the last thousand years that could’ve tackled me, who’ll beat me. I’m the greatest fighter that’s ever lived, and how about that for a bit of modesty!”

While Fury waits for his unification bout, expected to be next year against Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua , he will face fellow British star Whyte. Bruno believes the Gypsy King will get the win.

He added: “Fury is going to show him some movements and upset him. He can adapt. If you’re southpaw he can southpaw, if you dig deep he can dig deep. He fought the most dangerous man on the planet, Deontay Wilder, who threw his toys out of the pram.”

David Miller
3d ago

I agree with Frank Bruno and his era Tyson Fury would have been eating for dinner let's face it the best thing Tyson Fury has going for him is his size

