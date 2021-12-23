ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matador 2022 Travel Awards: Best Airline

By Matador Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter launching in 1997, Qatar Airways quickly became an airline to watch. It’s one of the few airlines worldwide to earn a 5-star rating by Skytrax, and the Doha-based carrier has won six titles, including Airline of the Year 2021, Best Airline in the Middle East, World’s Best Business Class, World’s...

johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
AFAR

Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
Thrillist

This Airline Has Flights for $20.22 for Travel Tuesday

You've heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but are you familiar with Travel Tuesday? It's very similar to the other major shopping days, except the deals are more focused. And to honor the holiday, Spirit Airlines is offering an absolutely incredible sale: one-way flights starting from $20.22. Here's the...
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.In September, a woman accused Alaska Airlines of harassment after she was removed from a flight for wearing an outfit the flight...
AFP

Over 7,000 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel

More than 7,000 flights have been canceled worldwide over the Christmas weekend and thousands more delayed, a tracking website reported Sunday, as the highly infectious Omicron variant brings holiday hurt to millions. Severe weather is compounding the travel chaos in the United States, with storms expected to wreak havoc on roadways in the country's west, though they brought a white Christmas weekend to Seattle and parts of California. According to Flightaware.com, more than 2,000 flights were canceled on Sunday -- including more than 570 originating from, or headed to, US airports. More than 4,000 delays were reported. Aircrew and ground staff have fallen sick or gone into quarantine after exposure to Covid, forcing Lufthansa, Delta, United Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines and other carriers to cancel flights during a peak travel period.
WEHT/WTVW

Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday because of staffing issues tied to COVID-19, disrupting holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year. FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted nearly 1,000 canceled flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. Saturday, up from 690 flights scrapped on Friday. Over 250 more flights were already […]
cbslocal.com

Tips For Airline Travel This Holiday Season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s crunch time for Christmas travel. The TSA has already had four consecutive days of screening more than 2 million passengers. And the airports are only expected to get busier throughout the week as holiday air travel reaches near pre-pandemic levels. So Wednesday and Thursday...
BoardingArea

American Airlines ends Award Wallet access

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
theloadstar.com

Japan Airlines awards five-year extension to CHAMP

Japan Airlines (JAL) and CHAMP Cargosystems have extended their highly successful partnership for a further five years. The carrier has been using CHAMP’s acclaimed Cargospot solution to manage its day-to-day cargo business processes since 2014. Since then, JAL has partnered with CHAMP in a series of ground-breaking digital transformational projects built around the Cargospot ecosystem, including the launch of a cargo business platform that enables a fully digitalized end-to-end process across the airline’s domestic operation, and a unique API-based solution that allows the airline’s customers to compare and book against multiple air-to-air and ground transportation options.
simpleflying.com

Travel Lane Network Lifts Singapore Airlines’ Passenger Numbers

Passenger traffic on the Singapore Airlines Group grew nearly 60% in one month following Singapore expanding its vaccinated travel lane network. The Singapore Airlines Group carried more than 300,000 passengers in November 2021, up 59.4% compared to the previous month. On Thursday, the Singapore Airline Group (which includes low-cost subsidiary...
The Independent

New travel rules are ‘disproportionate’, say UK airlines

The UK’s largest airlines and travel companies have expressed their concerns about “haphazard and disproportionate” travel restrictions imposed by the Government.Tougher rules introduced due to the Omicron coronavirus variant mean everyone entering the UK must have evidence of a negative pre-departure test, and self-isolate until they receive a negative result from a post-arrival test.People arriving in the UK from the 11 African countries currently on the red list must spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel at a cost of £2,285 for solo travellers.In a letter to Boris Johnson, the chief executives of seven companies – including Ryanair and British...
Reuters

UK airlines seek government aid after Omicron-led travel restrictions

(Reuters) - Major British airlines on Monday called on the government to remove testing rules for vaccinated passengers and provide economic support for the battered sector, as new travel rules were imposed to fight off the Omicron coronavirus variant. Britain currently requires all inbound travellers to take a pre-departure COVID-19...
Cheddar News

Delta CFO on Airline Mask Mandates, International Travel & Bringing Back Services

While other CEOs of Southwest and American Airlines questioned current mask mandates in front of Congress, Delta CFO Dan Janki in his exclusive interview with Cheddar, was more cautious about doing away with the safety measure. "We're right now at the beginning of another wave," he said. "This is probably not the time to change mask policy." Janki also discussed his airline's future in loyalty program pricing, international travel, meal services, and stock pricing.
