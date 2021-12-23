ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dr. Fauci says large holiday gatherings not safe — even with booster

By Brad Dress, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oy4g2_0dUXZlPz00

WASHINGTON ( The Hill ) – Dr. Anthony Fauci said large gatherings this holiday season are not safe, even for those fully vaccinated with a booster shot.

During a White House COVID-19 task force news briefing on Wednesday, the head of the National Institutes of Allergies and Infectious Diseases urged Americans to “stay away” from large gatherings, which he defined as 30 to 50 people.

“Those are the kind of functions — in the context of COVID, and particularly in the context of omicron — that you do not want to go to,” Fauci said.

Fauci called “parties” and larger gatherings a “higher risk,” but said it would be safe for fully vaccinated individuals, who are boosted, to attend smaller family gatherings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in its “holiday tip” list , recommends avoiding holiday gatherings altogether only if a person has symptoms or is sick.

Adults over the age of 18, who got their last vaccine shot at least six months ago, are eligible for a booster shot from Moderna, while anyone aged 16 or older can get the Pfizer booster shot. Adults who got a Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster after two months.

More than 60 million Americans have already received their booster shots, including 62 percent of eligible seniors, according to the White House .

Speaking Tuesday , President Biden said he would not shut the country down again, even with the omicron variant spreading rapidly in the U.S. and accounting for 73 percent of all new confirmed infections last week.

The U.S., which has seen more than 800,000 deaths related to COVID-19, is grappling with high infection rates and skyrocketing hospitalizations in a number of states, including New York, which set records this week for daily confirmed positive cases .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Weather#Americans#Covid#Omicron#The White House
Daily Mail

Biden says vaccinated Americans CAN celebrate Christmas safely, denies he has FAILED on home testing, praises Trump for getting his booster and blames unvaccinated for Omicron surge: Coughs his way through COVID speech

President Joe Biden told vaccinated Americans they can enjoy Christmas safely, insisted we are not going back to March 2020 and toned down his attacks on the unvaccinated as he announced his plan to tackle the surge of Omicron over the winter. His battle plan includes sending 1,000 troops to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hawaiitelegraph.com

Fauci urges Americans to ban unvaxxed family members from holidays

Top White House Covid adviser Anthony Fauci has urged Americans to give the cold shoulder to unvaccinated family members, suggesting they not be invited to holiday celebrations due to their immunization status. Speaking on MSNBC, Fauci said people should avoid seeing their unvaxxed relatives for the holiday season, suggesting get-togethers...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci predicts what will happen next with omicron

What will happen next with the omicron coronavirus variant? It might become the country’s most dominant COVID-19 strain, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Tuesday that the omicron variant is spreading fast, blazing its way through the United States and countries throughout the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fox News host calls to fire ‘power drunk’ Fauci over domestic flight vaccine mandates

Fox and Friends host Will Cain lashed out at infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci after he raised the possibility that requiring domestic air travelers to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 could help bring the pandemic under control.Dr Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and longtime director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease, made the suggestion during a Monday appearance on MSNBC when he said it would be “reasonable” for the Biden administration to consider such a plan.“When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” Dr Fauci...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Moderna booster shot and omicron: Are two COVID vaccine doses enough? What to know today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Two doses of the Moderna vaccine may not be enough to protect against the omicron variant, a study released on Wednesday found. The study, reported by NPR, follows preliminary data that two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine may also have reduced protection against omicron.
PHARMACEUTICALS
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy