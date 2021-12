This week: TEFILLAH TIME! Elevate your Shabbos Davening like never before!. Do you enjoy Shabbos? Do you really enjoy Shabbos?. Sometimes, Shabbos is presented as restrictive, focusing on what we cannot do. However, we all know that the true beauty of Shabbos is exciting and about all that we can do! Shabbos is the source of all Brachos we can hope for all week long, and to tap into that we need to really experience Shabbos.

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO