ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

New Found Glory’s Chad Gilbert Recovers After Emergency Cancer Surgery: “If My Wife Hadn’t Found Me, I Would’ve Fallen Into a Coma or Died”

By Joe Vitagliano
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O6KEP_0dUXZOJO00

For New Found Glory’s Chad Gilbert, it’s been an eventful December. The month started out great, with the release of the beloved pop-punk band’s new Christmas album, December’s Here. But then, on December 5, a horrific event struck: Gilbert had to be rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

“My wife found me unresponsive in bed,” Gilbert wrote on Instagram. “I’d been waking up drenched in sweat the last few days and we thought I was sick. Not being able to wake me, she called 911 and performed CPR and mouth to mouth. Apparently, I was doing something called “agonal breathing” and was minutes from death.”

After that, Gilbert finally awoke to find himself surrounded by a team of paramedics. “I was so confused,” he continued. “My blood sugar somehow dropped to 20 and if my wife hadn’t found me, I would’ve fallen into a coma or died. The paramedics took me to the ER in an ambulance.”

Once he got to the ER, a team of doctors got busy doing what they do best: saving lives. “An amazing endocrinologist visited me and asked a bunch of questions about my health,” Gilbert said. “It honestly felt like she was an angel from heaven. She told me based on all my symptoms that I have a very rare tumor called a Pheochromocytoma! It’s a tumor that grows on your adrenal gland and messes up all of your hormones. It was eating all my glucose, changing my hormones, and raising my blood pressure. I couldn’t survive without IVs until this tumor was removed.”

A few days passed and, after some CT scans, MRIs and consultations, a surgery was scheduled for December 13. “The only cure for a pheochromocytoma is surgery, one of my worst fears,” Gilbert said. “But if surgery went well, all the glucose consumption, high blood pressure, and any other hormonal changes would immediately go away. When I got to pre-op, the surgeon drew the size of the tumor on a dry erase board to clarify how intense, large and dangerous my surgery was gonna be. But still reassured us he’s done many way more difficult. So grateful for him! The surgery was predicted to be 4 and a half hours but he finished it in two. The tumor wasn’t attached to anything tricky so they basically cut it out and peeled it off. But man this scar is insanely big. I couldn’t grasp how large the tumor was until now.”

Once the surgery was successfully complete, Gilbert began the process of healing and preparing for everything that’s next. “The night of the 15th I was moved from the ICU to the Cancer Center. There I recovered from surgery… Now we just needed the pathology report to make sure no cancer got in the lymph nodes.”

Writing on Instagram, Gilbert expressed his deep, deep gratitude for all those around him who helped save his life. “Looking back on the timing of all of this, the incredible people put in my life to save me, the hospital staff whom I have the highest respect for, the way they took care of me while caring for an entire intensive care unit… I just can’t believe the strength these nurses have,” he said, then adding: “My wife Lisa and my mom were the driving forces of my positivity.”

For now, Gilbert is back home and resting up, enjoying the time with his family and loved ones. “I’ll know about future treatments in a few weeks but for now I’m able to come home!!!” he wrote. “It’s Sunday, December 19th. Yesterday was the first time I got to smell fresh air since December 5th. I’m home with my wife and baby and so thankful to be alive!!”

Thousands responded to Gilbert’s post, sending well-wishes and messages of hope and strength. Check out the post HERE and listen to New Found Glory’s new Christmas album, December’s Here, below:

Photo by Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic

Comments / 10

Jamie Williams
4d ago

I'll be praying for a full recovery. My husband just passed 6 years after having bladder cancer, and I have such empathy for you and your wife!!

Reply
7
Skunk
3d ago

Nice guy. Opened for these guys in the naughties. Here's to a fast and total recovery. Godspeed 🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻

Reply(1)
6
Stina Morey
3d ago

So glad that he was able to survive! His wife is an amazing person and thankfully she acted quickly or she wouldn't be able to have her husband and her beautiful son wouldn't have his father. Much 💕 love and prayers for a full recovery and no future issues to u. What a wonderful story

Reply
2
Related
survivornet.com

A 49-Year-Old Los Angeles Actress Buried Her Mom, Lost Her Job, Crashed Her Car and Found Out She Had Lung Cancer. An Oncology Social Worker Came to the Rescue.

Johnnett Kent, 49, was diagnosed with lung cancer during the pandemic. The non-smoker underwent surgery to remove a part of her left lung, chemotherapy and radiation for treatment. Before she had even received the diagnosis, Kent also buried her mother, crashed her car and lost her job due to COVID-19....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Mark Wright reveals he is ‘cancer-free’ after tumour removal surgery

Mark Wright has revealed that he is now officially “cancer-free” after he underwent surgery to have a 12cm tumour removed from his armpit.On Tuesday, the former The Only Way Is Essex star shared a video on Instagram explaining that he had “got the all-clear” and explained how the previous two weeks have been since the operation.“Some news for 2022… I had a bit of a health scare recently which I spoke about the other week, thankfully I’ve had the all-clear now which is amazing and I feel so so lucky,” he began in the caption accompanying the video. “I’m not...
CELEBRITIES
brooklynvegan.com

Chad Gilbert (New Found Glory, Shai Hulud) recovering from cancer surgery

Longtime New Found Glory guitarist/backing vocalist (and former Shai Hulud vocalist) Chad Gilbert has revealed that he spent the last two weeks in the hospital having a cancerous tumor removed after his wife found him unresponsive in bed, and fortunately, the surgery was successful and Chad is now back home with his family. He detailed the very scary process in an Instagram post:
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Gilbert
WGAU

‘Parasite’ actress Park So Dam recovering after surgery for thyroid cancer

“Parasite” actress Park So Dam is recovering after undergoing surgery for papillary thyroid cancer, her agency said Monday. Park, 30, from South Korea, was diagnosed during a recent health check, her agency, ArtistCompany, said in a statement to CNN on Monday. The surgery ended the actress’ plans to promote her new movie, “Special Delivery,” the news network reported.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ghostcultmag.com

Chad Gilbert of New Found Glory and Shai Hulud is Battling a Rare Form of Cancer

In a post to his Instagram account, New Found Glory and Shai Hulud guitaris Chad Gilbert has announced that his is battling cancer and had a tumor on his adrenal gland that almost killed him. In a day by day account of his ordeal to date, Chad detailed how his wife found him unresponsive in bed, performed CPR on him and called 911. He nearly died as a result of the tumor. He has spent the last fourteen days in the hospital having surgeries and getting the cancer removed, the result of a rare tumor called a pheochromocytoma, the was malignant, which is uncommon. He has has surgery and further tests, and might need more treatment in the future, nut is currently back home resting. From the sound of his post he is optimistic from a recovery and we are wishing the best for Chad! Get well soon buddy.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Surgery#Emergency Surgery#New Found Glory#Cpr#Pheochromocytoma#Ct
New York Post

I had a panic attack when my butt ache turned out to be terminal cancer

A mom who was suffering pain in her butt cheek was told she had terminal cancer — just six months after she’d been given the “all clear.”. Gemma Denham, 29, from Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, had already had treatment for cervical cancer after being diagnosed in March this year.
CANCER
Reality Tea

Nurse Told Christine Quinn’s Husband That He Had to Choose To Save Her Or The Baby During Traumatic Childbirth

Season 4 of Selling Sunset is back and things have certainly changed around the Oppenheim Group. Most notably, super star/villain Christine Quinn is married and had a baby! Christine and her husband Christian Richard welcomed their first child in May. Unfortunately for Christine, the birth was anything but smooth. As reported by People, Christine opened […] The post Nurse Told Christine Quinn’s Husband That He Had to Choose To Save Her Or The Baby During Traumatic Childbirth appeared first on Reality Tea.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
survivornet.com

Remembering ‘Saved By The Bell’s’ Dustin Diamond, Who Was Diagnosed with Lung Cancer Only Three Weeks Before Passing; How to Recognize the Symptoms

Diamond's Lung Cancer Battle & Symptoms of the Disease. Actor Dustin Diamond died on February 1, 2021, after a three-week battle with lung cancer. Diamond, a stand-up comic and actor, was best known for his work on Saved by the Bell, and he was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer in January 2021.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Mother-of-ten, 54, dies of pneumonia as she was recovering from two month hospital battle with Covid as family launch appeal to pay for her funeral

A mother-of-ten has died of pneumonia after she was placed in an induced coma during a two-month battle with Covid that left her in intensive care. Sharon Winsper, 54, from Stechford, Birmingham, initially thought she had contracted a bad cold, but developed breathing problems and was rushed to hospital. She...
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

How is Throat Cancer Survivor & Actor Val Kilmer, 61, Doing? For Starters, He’s Got a New Collaboration with a Fellow Artist, David Choe

Actor and throat cancer survivor Val Kilmer recently shared an artsy video with fans that left some of them wondering: “What was that about?”. Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014; he had a tracheotomy and also underwent chemotherapy to treat his disease. Many people coping with cancer, including...
CELEBRITIES
Culpeper Star Exponent

Autopsy report shows former Channel 8 anchor Lisa Schaffner died from a kidney infection

Lisa Schaffner, the former WRIC–TV news anchor and community advocate, died in August from a kidney infection stemming from a urinary tract infection. An autopsy report by doctors at VCU Health stated she died from an “acute bacterial pyelonephritis with abscess formation” in the right kidney, according to her daughter Danielle Powell, who shared the autopsy with the Richmond Times–Dispatch.Pyelonephritis is a type of urinary tract infection that travels to one or both of the kidneys and can be life-threatening if not treated properly, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website.Symptoms of a kidney infection include fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal muscle spasm, according to the Cleveland Clinic’s website, which noted that these bacterial infections occur in about three to seven of every 10,000 people in the U.S.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nashville News Hub

“He was the fittest, healthiest person I know”, Anti-vaxxer said he wished he had been vaccinated before he died after suffering from an infection and organ failure after contracting COVID-19

According to reports, before going onto a ventilator in hospital, the 42-year-old rock climber and bodybuilder told his consultant that he wished he had been vaccinated. Unfortunately, he died in intensive care after suffering from an infection and organ failure. The 42-year-old father sent a message to his twin sister saying “don’t let them give up on me” shortly before he died after contracting Coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy