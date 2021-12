Q: Your recent column on road kill got me thinking about turkey vultures, nature’s roadkill cleaner-uppers. Over the past 20 years or more, we would always see a lot of turkey vultures circling and roosting around Sibley Park and the surrounding area. It seemed that the last few summers there have been a lot fewer of them. I was wondering if the increase in bald eagles, which are also big scavengers, have maybe chased some vultures out?

MANKATO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO