ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas man sues QuikTrip over burns from pumping gas

By Heidi Schmidt, Nexstar Media Wire
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48gxMF_0dUXXcP200

KANSAS CITY, Kan. ( WDAF ) – A Kansas man says he was severely injured while filling his car with gas and is now suing QuikTrip over his injuries.

The federal lawsuit claims the incident happened on Nov. 16, 2019, at a QuikTrip convenience store in Kansas City, Kansas.

Jose Estala Ortiz claims the gas he was pumping suddenly caught fire due to a buildup of static electricity. Court documents state the flames spread from the gas to Ortiz’s clothes. He suffered second- and third-degree burns over 25% of his body, including his hands, abdomen, and genitals.

‘I would have screamed’: Airbnb guest’s window opened directly into NYC restaurant, viral video shows

According to the filing, Ortiz claims there were eight people working at the QuikTrip location during the fire. He claims the employees didn’t turn off the gas when they noticed what was happening. Ortiz also claims none of the employees tried to put out the flames or offer to help him when they saw he was injured.

Ortiz is asking for a jury trial and suing in excess of $75,000, plus damages for his injuries, medical costs and lost wages.

A QuikTrip spokesperson tells Nexstar’s WDAF they are not issuing any statement as this is an ongoing lawsuit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Couple’s breakup leads to shooting

TEAGUE, Texas – A couple breaks up, which leads to reports of a shooting. The department responded to a reported shooting incident early Monday morning in the 500 block of S. 5th Avenue. Teague Police and Freestone County Deputies started an investigation. A second call was eventually received. This call informed officers there was a […]
TEAGUE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Gas, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
BigCountryHomepage

Pennsylvania man fatally shoots girlfriend on Christmas Day

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Pennsylvania man has been taken into custody in Berkeley County, W.Va. after shooting and killing his girlfriend and mother of his child on Christmas Day. Police said 34-year-old Justin Kyle Marshall of Greencastle, Pennsylvania shot 37-year-old Tristan Shifflet of Hagerstown in the neck before fleeing a residence on South Burhans […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wdaf#Airbnb#Nexstar
BigCountryHomepage

Christmas Day death investigation underway in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A death investigation was underway Saturday afternoon, Christmas Day, just off South 7th Street in Abilene. A death was reported to the Abilene Police Department around 2:00 Saturday afternoon, in the 5200 block of Encino Road. The APD explained to KTAB/KRBC that the body could not be identified at this time, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Man killed in road rage shooting on Christmas Eve

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County police are asking for the public’s help in connection to a fatal shooting on Christmas Eve that took the life of a 30-year-old man in Temple Hills. Police said 30-year-old Danny Kelly Jr., of Clinton, was shot and killed in a suspected road rage attack on Dec. […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BigCountryHomepage

State of Texas: Leaders consider ‘consequences’ of not tracking state hospital waitlist data

For two years, KXAN investigators have been exploring the growing backlog of people in Texas jails who need mental competency restoration. While an advisory committee has largely focused on finding state hospital beds for that group, our team took a closer look at the backgrounds of individuals on the waitlist to determine trends experts say could help drive down numbers. In our research, we found data on this topic is often hidden or unreliable – a discovery sparking promise for change among state leaders.
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy