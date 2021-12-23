ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

AP Sportlight

By The Associated Press
Digital Courier
 4 days ago

1933 — Montreal’s Howie Morenz scores his 251st goal to become...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

COVID-19 Cancellations Are Back for Sports, Broadway, & Other Major Events

COVID-19 cancellations are back. Although some restrictions were loosening this year following the rapid spread of COVID-19 in 2020, some of the annual festive and athletic events that returned are facing cancellations again as the new Omicron variant surges. As information on the virus develops, major events have gone on hiatus amid precautions. Here, a roundup of some of the events that were scheduled for the rest of the year that are now postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Entertainment • The Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular: The New York City staple, known for its high-flying kicks and even more exciting costumes, is...
NFL
Yardbarker

NHL pushes back return date from leaguewide shutdown to Dec. 28

Less than a week after announcing a shutdown due to a COVID-19 breakout, the National Hockey League says it's delaying the return to action. "The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze leaguewide testing result and to assess clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day," the NHL wrote in a statement. "It is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of the day Sunday."
NHL
WGR550

Sabres cancel Sunday's practice following holiday break

With the NHL’s holiday break over, the Buffalo Sabres were scheduled to practice on Sunday. The team has canceled that practice, but they have not announced any additions to the NHL COVID-19 Protocol list. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howie Morenz
markerzone.com

JAROMIR JAGR WITH A CHRISTMAS MESSAGE FOR ALEX OVECHKIN

Watch out Ovi, Santa Jagr is coming for you! Hockey legend Jaromir Jagr took to Twitter on Christmas Day with a picture of himself dressed as Santa and a message directed at Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals. "Merry Christmas to you all. My job as a Santa is finish...
NHL
Cheddar News

NHL Not Going to Olympics Due to COVID-19 Surge

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be without some of hockey's biggest players. The NHL and the NHL Player's Association have agreed to not participate in the men's hockey tournament at the Games in Beijing next year. The league has been forced to postpone some games because of a rise in COVID-19 cases among players. Washington Post sports reporter Samantha Pell joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss what this could mean for the Winter Olympics and the sport of hockey.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montreal#Ap#The Detroit Red Wings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Goalie Marc-André Fleury enters the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols — and 2 more Chicago Blackhawks games are postponed

The Chicago Blackhawks placed starting goaltender Marc-André Fleury in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols Monday, while the team’s next two games are postponed. The development with Fleury and the disruption to the schedule — the Hawks have had five games postponed this month — come as the team considers urging anyone on the roster who hasn’t gotten a booster shot to get one. “I can’t say 100% if ...
NHL
Digital Courier

Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/26

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 16. Ameer Abdullah, RB, Panthers: Ran twice for 1 yard, caught three passes for 8 yards and returned three kicks for 76 yards against the Buccaneers. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy