ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Ten Things to Know About the Brown Bears, Syracuse Basketball's Next Opponent

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MAqcu_0dUXWKOB00

Following the postponement of games against Lehigh and Cornell, Syracuse added Brown to the schedule for Monday, December 27th. What type of team is the Orange facing in the Brown Bears? Here are 10 things to know about them.

1. High Majors

Brown has played three major conference opponents so far this season. The Bears played at North Carolina and lost 94-87 in a game where Brown led for large portions of the game. Brown also lost to Creighton 78-57 and Colorado 54-52 in the Paradise Jam.

2. Three Point Shooting

Brown is a decent three point shooting team at 32%. The team's best three point shooters both come off the bench. Leading scorer Kino Lilly Jr., a 6-0 freshman guard. He is making 40.0% of his shots and leads the team in made three pointers as well as three point attempts. The team leader in percentage is Kimo Ferrari at 46%. Paxson Wojcik is the best three point shooter among the starters at 35%. He is second on the team in three point attempts and makes.

3. Fantastic Freshman

The aforementioned Kino Lilly Jr. has only started one of 13 games this season, but leads Brown in scoring at over 12 points per game. He is also second on the team in minutes played per game. Lilly Jr. leads the team in assists and steals as well. He is a three level scorer, has terrific handle, is quick off the dribble and is an aggressive defender.

4. Size

Brown does not have a ton of size, with 6-9, 220 pound forward Jaylan Gainey as its biggest front court player. Nana Owusu-Anane stands 6-8, 220 pounds and plays about 19 minutes per game off the bench. Other than that, the rest of the rotation is 6-6 and under. Syracuse should have a size advantage in this one.

5. Bench

The Bears primarily uses three players off the bench. Kino Lilly Jr., Nana Owusu-Anane and Kimo Ferrari all play consistently for Brown. In close games, Brown usually does not go much deeper than that for consistent minutes, though a couple of others players may get a few minutes here and there unless a game is a blowout.

6. Ken Pom & NET

Brown is ranked 164th overall on Ken Pom with the nation's 233rd best offense and 101st best defense. Brown is ranked 134th in the NCAA's NET ranking.

7. Turnovers

Brown has done a good job at forcing opponent's turnovers this season, to the tune of 16.5 per game. The Bears turn those into 17 points each contest. That means Brown is going to pressure Syracuse's ball handlers and look to get steals that lead to transition buckets.

8. Blocked Shots

Despite Brown's lack of size, the Bears still average four blocks per game. That is led by Jaylan Gainey, who blocks nearly two shots per game. Gainey has 22 blocks on the season, while no one else on the roster has more than six. Syracuse will likely attack the rim anyway, but should do so even more when Gainey is on the bench.

9. Coaching Staff

Head coach Mike Martin is a former Brown basketball player who took over the program prior to the 2012-13 season. After five losing seasons in his first six years, Martin guided the Bears to the program's first 20 win season in 2018-19. The Bears have finished fourth in the Ivy League the last two years it has played. One of Brown's assistants will be a familiar name to Syracuse fans. One TJ Sorrentine, who hit a long three pointer in overtime to. help Vermont upset Syracuse in the NCAA Tournament years ago.

10. Time Off

Brown has not played since December 10th due to its game against Rhode Island getting cancelled as a result of COVID-19 concerns within the Rams program. As Syracuse has not played since December 11th due to its own COVID-19 outbreak, both teams could be rusty.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
State
Vermont State
Syracuse, NY
Sports
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
HuskyMaven

WSU Needs Sun Bowl Opponent So Here's a Solution

The Washington State football team currently sits in El Paso, Texas, waiting to play in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve, needing an alternative matchup after the Miami Hurricanes pulled out of the game because of COVID intrusions. On the fly, bowl organizers have promised to find an opponent...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes Feelings On Rose Bowl Clear

The Rose Bowl is set to take place in the coming days between Ohio State and Utah. The “Grandaddy of Them All” is has always been one of the best games during bowl season. Recently, there’s been an idea that Buckeyes players view this game as unimportant after losing to Michigan back in late November. That loss knocked OSU out of the College Football Playoff and Big Ten Championship discussion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Bears#Rams#College Football#Syracuse Basketball#Lehigh#Cornell#Orange
On3.com

Report: Miami Hurricanes withdraw from the Sun Bowl

According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, the Miami Hurricanes have withdrawn from the Sun Bowl. The program is dealing with COVID-19 issues and will now leave Washington State without an opponent for now. McMurphy is also reporting that it’s”unknown” if a replacement will be found for the Cougars....
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward 8A-6A football defense first team, second team

FIRST TEAM Claudel Bazile, Miramar senior defensive lineman: Bazile was a dominant pass-rusher for Miramar, racking up 67 tackles, 31 tackles for loss and 17 sacks as the Patriots won a district title and reached the regional semifinals. Bazile is a Liberty commit. Armondo Blount, Dillard freshman defensive lineman: Blount wasted no time in making a name for himself in his freshman year. He ...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AllSyracue

Syracuse Hires Robert Anae as Offensive Coordinator, Jason Beck as QB Coach (Report)

Syracuse has its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. The Orange is set to name former Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae as its offensive coordinator and Jason Beck as quarterbacks coach. Anae has led the Virginia offense since 2016, but left the program after Bronco Mendenhall abruptly retired following the conclusion of the regular season. Beck was the Cavs quarterbacks coach during that time as well. Virginia averaged 34.6 points per game last season, good for 22nd in the country. The Cavs were third in the nation in total offense at over 515 yards per game.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
678
Followers
1K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy