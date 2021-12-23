ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Consumer prices up 5.7% over past year, fastest in 39 years

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qaqXe_0dUXVnkv00
Consumer Spending FILE - Customers debate on a television selection during a Black Friday sale at Best Buy, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Indianapolis. U.S. consumer prices rose 5.7% over the past year, the fastest pace in 39 years as a surge in inflation battered Americans as the holiday shopping season was getting under way. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File) (Darron Cummings)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. consumer prices rose 5.7% over the past year, the fastest pace in 39 years, as a surge in inflation confronts Americans with the holiday shopping season under way.

The November increase, reported Thursday by the Commerce Department, followed a 5.1% rise for the 12 months ending in October, continuing a string of annual price gains that have run well above the 2% inflation target set by the Federal Reserve.

Consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of U.S. economic activity, rose 0.6% in November, a solid gain but below the 1.4% surge in October.

“Consumers spent with less enthusiasm in November as they shifted their holiday shopping to earlier in the season and continued to contend with escalating prices and reduced product availability,” said Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics.

Personal incomes, which provide the fuel for future spending increases, rose 0.4% in November, slightly lower than the 0.5% increase in October. Both gains came after a 1% plunge in incomes in September, the month that government benefit programs such as expanded unemployment benefits came to an end.

The big jump in the Commerce Department's price gauge was similar to the rise in the consumer price index, up 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, also the biggest surge by this measurement in 39 years.

While the CPI is the better known price gauge, the Federal Reserve prefers to follow the Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures price index in setting its interest-rate policies to fight inflation. The PCE price index tracks the actual purchases consumers are making each month while the CPI follows a fixed market basket of goods.

For the month of November, the PCE price index rose 0.6%, slightly lower than the 0.7% monthly gain in October. Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, rose 0.5% in November. Core inflation has risen 4.7% over the past 12 months. That is the fastest pace for the core reading since a 5.1% rise in the 12 months ending in September 1983.

The 5.7% increase for overall inflation was the fastest 12-month gain since a 5.8% increase for the 12 months ending in July 1982.

Republicans contend that the sizable gains in inflation are evidence that President Joe Biden’s economic policies are not working and are actually harming Americans whose incomes are not keeping up with rising prices.

The administration, however, points to the nation's rapid re-opening following a pandemic-triggered recession, an economic event that is unprecedented in our lifetimes.

Suppliers have been unable to keep up with demand, pushing prices up sharply and clogging the nation's ports with goods that can't be unloaded fast enough.

The Federal Reserve last week announced that it was accelerating the pace of change to fighting inflation pressures with an expectation that it could raise interest rates next year by possibly three times to slow growth and keep inflation from getting out of hand.

While the Fed has stopped calling the inflation increase transitory, Biden administration officials continue to insist that the price surge being seen now will start to fade next year as supply chain problems get resolved. They noted that energy prices including the cost of gasoline have already started to fall.

The government reported Wednesday that the overall economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, grew at an annual rate of 2.3% in the July-September quarter, up from a previous estimate of a slightly slower 2.1% gain.

Economists are expecting more rapid growth perhaps as high as 7% in the current quarter although some analysts are saying that rebound could be jeopardized if the new COVID omicron variant keeps spreading and triggers another shutdown of the economy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Virginia Mercury

Manchin killed Build Back Better over inflation concerns. Why that’s misguided:

By Michael Klein, Tufts University One of Sen. Joe Manchin’s main concerns in deciding to pull his support for President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan is that it would drive up inflation, which is currently rising at the fastest pace in four decades. On Dec. 19, 2021, the West Virginia Democrat said in an interview […] The post Manchin killed Build Back Better over inflation concerns. Why that’s misguided: appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Inflation hits highest level in 39 years as consumer prices surge

Annual inflation is running at the hottest pace in nearly four decades as widespread supply disruptions, extraordinarily high consumer demand and worker shortages fuel rapidly rising price increases. Prices soared by 5.7% in the year through November, according to the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index data released Thursday morning. That...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

US consumer prices rose by 5.7% in 12 months in the largest spike in 39 years: Americans faced with most expensive Christmas in decades with Biden's inflation crisis

U.S. consumer prices rose 5.7% in November over one year ago, the fastest pace in 39 years, stretching American wallets just in time for holiday shopping, according to new Commerce Department figures. The November increase followed a 5.1% rise for the 12 months ending in October, continuing a trend of...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Shore News Network

Singapore Nov headline prices rise 3.8%, fastest in nine years

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore’s November headline prices rose by their fastest pace in nearly nine years on higher private transport and services costs, while the government also slightly increased its 2021 outlook for the measure. Headline inflation rose by 3.8%, exceeding economists’ forecast of 3.35% and 3.2% in October. That...
BUSINESS
The Center Square

New inflation report shows fastest rise in decades

(The Center Square) – The U.S. is experiencing its highest inflation in four decades, newly released federal economic numbers show. The Bureau of Economic Analysis released new data Thursday showing that the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), a key marker of inflation, has hit the highest level in nearly 40 years.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Quad Cities Onlines

MARK-TO-MARKET: Rent prices expected to soar in 2022

To critics, the national eviction moratorium was a well-intentioned initiative run amok. A noble endeavor now plagued with unintended consequences. The moratorium was in response to the roughly 22.3 million Americans who suddenly lost their jobs in March and April 2020, as government mandates shuttered entire swaths of the U.S. economy. Millions more faced economic hardship and uncertainty.
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Consumer Prices#Core Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Ap#Americans#The Federal Reserve#Oxford Economics#The Commerce Department#Pce
Republic Monitor

$1,400 Payment For Social Security Beneficiaries

More than 70 million people in the United States rely on Social Security. According to The Fool, the maximum Social Security benefit is only available to a minimal number of people. The maximum annual benefit in 2021 is $46,740, or $3,895 per month. Next year, the maximum monthly benefit of $4,194 or $50,000 is expected to rise by 5.9 percent due to rising inflation.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The US Sun

Thousands of stimulus checks worth up to $1,100 to be mailed today

THOUSANDS of stimulus checks will land on the doorsteps of qualifying California residents starting today. This begins the final round of Golden State Stimulus II checks worth up to $1,100 each. The stimulus checks are meant to provide relief to low-income households affected by the ongoing Covid pandemic. California Governor...
POLITICS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
67K+
Followers
78K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy