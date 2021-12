Retirees and near-retirees often don’t know what they’re looking for when searching for a financial adviser. We know this because of the vacuity of the sales pitches used by advisory firms to get our retirement planning business. Because these firms often employ some of the top PR agencies on Madison Avenue, we can presume their pitches are effective. But given how little they really tell us, this means that retirees and near-retirees must be largely clueless.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO