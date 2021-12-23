ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Recalls Nearly 185K F-150s

By Michael Strong
thedetroitbureau.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord announced it’s recalling almost 185,000 F-150 full-size pickups. The 2021 and 2022 model-year trucks are experiencing driveshaft problems that could cause it to fracture. The issue only affects certain F-150 Crew Cab 4×4 pickups, according to the filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The company’s...

CarBuzz.com

Ford F-Series Is Destroying Ram And Chevy For 45th Consecutive Year

Although several automakers experienced a decline in sales in November relative to the same month a year ago, it hasn't been bad news for everyone. Kia already surpassed its previous record for the highest sales in America in a single year. For Ford, there's also a lot to be upbeat about. The Blue Oval was the only major US automaker to see a year-on-year sales jump in November. Unsurprisingly, this achievement was bolstered by the consistently strong sales of the brand's F-Series trucks. Ford says that the F-Series is now strongly positioned to emerge as the best-selling truck lineup for what would be the 45th consecutive year, a remarkable streak.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Ford Announced It Has a Game-Changing New Truck Coming

Ford unveiled its all-electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, for the first time last spring (and gave us a ride in the prototype). That vehicle will hit the market next year and is proving more popular than Ford anticipated. But Ford is already working on its successor and a range of other electric trucks.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Ford Has Officially Run Out of Maverick Pickups

Word on the street is that Ford’s new “compact” pickup has been such as smashing success that the automaker is fresh out of product — at least in hybrid guise. While the 2.0-liter turbo offers substantially more power and towing capability, the default 2.5-liter Duratec four-cylinder gasoline engine with a hybrid electric motor still produces an agreeable 191 horsepower and 173 lb-ft of torque. Mated to Ford’s e-CVT gearbox, the Environmental Protection Agency suggest the pickup delivers 42 mpg around town and 33 mpg on the highway. Considering that the vehicle retails just below $20,000 (before you account for taxes and dealer fees), offers a conservatively sized truck bed, and seats five, it’s little wonder that Ford’s tapped out in an era where people are being forced to tighten their belts.
CARS
Jalopnik

Ford Is Recalling Almost 185,000 F-150s Because The Driveshaft Could Break

Ford said it would begin contacting affected owners at the end of January and that dealers will inspect affected owners’ trucks and “properly attach” the underbody insulators if needed, for free. Ford said it is not aware of any injuries or accidents related to the problem. As...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Battery Capacities Revealed!

We've known for some time that Ford's F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is going to offer two battery sizes, a standard-range battery and an extended-range battery. Take a guess as to which one delivers more driving range. Okay, that sass out of the way, we can finally report what those battery sizes will be, thanks to a livestreamed Ford event outlining the Lightning's details this week that was quickly seized on by F150gen14 forum members.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

There's Another Problem With The Ford Maverick

The all-new Ford Maverick is a smash hit for the Blue Oval. Ford took a chance and figured Americans were ready for a front-wheel-drive, unibody compact pickup truck. The sales results speak for themselves, especially for the hybrid model. As we recently wrote following our second test drive, the Maverick is the small truck Subaru should have made.
CARS
arcamax.com

Roadshow: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor review: Brutal, but not overkill

The Ford F-150 Raptor, and the SVT Lightning before it, helped kickstart a horsepower race in the pickup truck segment that has resulted in Hellcat-powered office buildings that can nearly blot out the sun on an entire city block. But not everything needs to be a contest, and truly putting a 700-some-odd-horsepower pickup truck to use in daily life is nearly impossible. That's why I'd wager that, thanks to some quality upgrades for 2021, the Ford F-150 Raptor provides the superior blend between high-end truck performance and, frankly, whatever remains of sanity these days.
CARS
michiganradio.org

Ford recalls nearly 185,000 F-150s for defect that can cause drivers to lose control of the vehicle

Ford Motor Company is recalling nearly 185,000 F-150s from the 2021 and 2022 model years for a defect that can cause a fractured driveshaft. Ford reports that insulators on the underbody of the trucks can loosen and contact the aluminum driveshaft, rubbing and scoring it. Over time, the driveshaft may fracture due to heat build-up and/or material thickness reduction.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
CAR AND DRIVER

Ford F-150 Lightning Is Not Just an Electric Truck, It's Also a Mobile EV Charger

Ford F-150 Lightning and PowerBoost hybrid models offer Level 2 EV charging capability courtesy of optional Pro Power Onboard generators. The standard 2.4-kilowatt Pro Power Onboard generator, however, lacks this feature. The upcoming F-150 EV, the Lightning, offers an available 9.6-kW generator, while the PowerBoost hybrid is available with a...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Ford Confirms 2022 F-150 Lightning EV Battery Specs

Ford has confirmed the 2022 F-150 Lightning electric pickup's usable battery capacities to Car and Driver. There are two options: a 98.0-kWh Standard Range battery pack targeting up to 230 miles of range, and a 131.0-kWh Extended Range pack that Ford claims will offer up to 300 miles. Orders will...
CARS
automotive-fleet.com

Ford Recalls F-150 for Driveshaft Issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling an estimated 184,698 2021-2022 F-150 vehicles for a driveshaft issue. Specifically, underbody heat and noise insulators may loosen and contact the aluminum driveshaft, which could damage the driveshaft and cause it to fracture. This is a hazardous situation as a fractured driveshaft can cause a...
CARS
fordauthority.com

Farley Says Ford F-150 Lightning Production Will Scale To 160K Annually

Earlier this month, Ford Authority reported that 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning production would be ramping up sooner than originally planned, with a goal of reaching 80,000 units per year by January 2023. This move came after the automaker secured 200,000 reservations for the forthcoming all-electric pickup, a high level of demand that admittedly took Ford by surprise. Now, Ford CEO Jim Farley has revealed that the company plans on doubling that number to 160,000 units annually at some point in the near future.
CARS
Detroit News

Ford issues recall on 2,600 Mach-Es and Mavericks

Ford Motor Co. on Monday confirmed it is recalling a combined 2,626 all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs and Maverick pickup trucks in the U.S. over an issue that could result in rear seat belts not adequately restraining a passenger in a crash. Company spokesperson Said Deep said the Dearborn automaker last...
DEARBORN, MI
CarBuzz.com

Here's When 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Orders Will Begin

Since it debuted back in the spring, the Ford F-150 Lightning has been a huge success, with Ford receiving over 200,000 reservations. Impressively, 70 percent of those customers are new to the Ford brand. Demand has been so high that the electric pickup is already sold out for the 2022...
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Jim Farley Confirms Doubling Of Ford F-150 Lightning Production Target

Ford has revealed a few more details about its updated projection to achieve electric vehicle production of 600,000 units annually within 24 months (by the end of 2023). As we understand, it does not mean 600,000 BEV produced globally in 2023, but that the rate, at least in December 2023, will be at 50,000 BEVs per month.
CARS
Autoblog

Ford F-150 Lightning and F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid can charge other EVs

Every pickup owner is familiar with a certain call, the one that begins with, "Hey, I'm moving this weekend, I was wondering if...", or, "I need to pick up [insert bulky item] at [insert bulky item store], are you busy Saturday?" Ford has just introduced another way those pickup truck drivers will be able to help that legion of beseeching friends. We jest, but this will be useful: The Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid and the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup equipped with the optional Pro Power Onboard system have the power to charge other EV's that use an SAE J1772 charge port. The Pro Power system comes with a 240-volt outlet, which is the same rating that would be used at home for Level 2 electric vehicle charging. All one needs is to fit an adaptor so that the Nema 14-50R plug on the Ford Mobile Power Cord fits the Nema 14-30p Pro Power outlet in the pickup's bed, then connect the charging plug to the vehicle that needs help from its friend. Voila. Here's another reason why the system won Autoblog's 2021 Technology of the Year.
CARS
teslarati.com

Ford F-150 Lightning orders to open in January, company tells dealerships

Ford is planning to open the ordering bank for the F-150 Lightning in January 2022, internal company documents indicate. The Ford F-150 Lightning is the legacy automaker’s second electric vehicle, following the Mustang Mach-E. The F-150 Lightning is the electric version of the F-150, the United States’ best-selling pickup truck, and Ford is finally ready to allow customers to customize their trucks as it just shut down reservations on December 8th. The vehicle has around 200,000 pre-orders, Ford representatives told Teslarati. CEO Jim Farley said Ford is working to double production of the F-150 Lightning from 70,000-80,000. “We’re going to try to double that…Don’t bet against Ford when we have to increase capacity. This is what we do,” he told CNBC.
CARS
insideevs.com

Ford Outlines F-150 Lightning Ordering Process: Starts In January

The market launch of the Ford F-150 Lightning is coming and, as previously announced, the order bank will open soon. According to the info posted on the lightningowners.com forum, including detailed instructions of the ordering processes, both retail and commercial customers will be able to place orders starting in January 2022.
RETAIL
fordauthority.com

2021 Ford F-150 Hybrids Part Of Automaker’s Midwest Relief Efforts

Ford’s 3.5L PowerBoost V6 hybrid powertrain and Pro Power Onboard generator – available in the 2021 Ford F-150 – have proven to be lifesavers on a number of occasions after those trucks were used to power homes in Texas following some intense winter storms early this year, as well as helping out in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida a few months ago. Those are just a couple of reasons why the 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid earned a Wards 10 Best Engines award, and the same model is also gaining ground with shoppers, too. Now, a group of F-150 Hybrids are also helping folks in the midwest recover from a group of devastating tornados that struck last week.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford F-150 Is Once Again The Top Rated Truck By Edmunds

The all-new 2021 Ford F-150 has earned its fair share of accolades since it launched last year, including holding down its position as Kelley Blue Book’s most considered pickup truck, winning KBB’s Best Full-Size Truck award, taking home Wards’ 10 Best UX honors, and a Wards 10 Best Interiors award. Now, the Ford F-150 is adding to its trophy case yet again, as it is Edmunds’ top-rated truck for 2022, an award that the publication hands out annually.
CARS

