ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

US Rep. Scanlon carjacked in Philadelphia park, uninjured

By The Associated Press
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VuZUC_0dUXTj9b00

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint by two men in a south Philadelphia park but wasn’t injured, police and her office said.

Scanlon, D-Pa., was walking to her parked vehicle after a meeting in FDR park shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday when two armed men demanded her keys, police said. She handed them over and one drove off in the blue 2017 Acura MDX while the other followed in a dark-colored sport utility vehicle, police said.

Scanlon was physically unharmed, said her communications director, Lauren Cox. Police said several personal and work items were also taken with the vehicle. WPVI-TV reported that the congresswoman’s personal and government cellphones were inside, along with her purse and identification.

Police said they were working with the FBI, which is taking the lead of the investigation.

“I am relieved that Congresswoman Scanlon was not physically injured, and my thoughts are with her during this difficult time,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement, vowing that police would provide any support needed.

Scanlon, whose district includes portions of south Philadelphia and neighboring Delaware County, was among elected officials meeting to discuss constituent concerns around ongoing development plans for the park, The Philadelphia Inquirer said.

Her office said Scanlon expressed gratitude to city police for their quick response and to her local police department and the Sergeant at Arms in Washington, D.C., for working with Philadelphia police “to ensure her continued safety.”

Mayor Jim Kenney said he was “appalled to learn of this violent crime” against the congresswoman, whom he described as his friend and colleague.

“My thoughts are with her during what I’m sure is a traumatic time,” he said in a Twitter post.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in our city, and sadly that hasn’t always been the case this year,” Kenney said. “It’s disheartening and infuriating that criminals feel emboldened to commit such a reckless crime in the middle of the day in what should be a place of peace—one of our city’s parks.”

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Racial reckoning turns focus to roadside historical markers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania had been installing historical markers for more than a century when the racist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 brought a fresh round of questions from the public about just whose stories were being told on the state’s roadsides — and the language used to tell them. The increased […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Feds seek jail for Capitol riot suspect found with rifle

(AP) — A North Carolina man awaiting trial on charges he assaulted two police officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol had an assault rifle and ammunition in his vehicle when he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving earlier this month, according to prosecutors. Justice Department prosecutors have asked a federal […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
WTAJ

Boy critically injured in Maryland apartment fire dies

BALTIMORE (AP) — A 7-year-old boy who was critically injured in an apartment fire in a Baltimore neighborhood has died, authorities said Sunday. The Baltimore County Fire Department said in a news release that Clinton Chimobi Ezeamaka died Saturday in the pediatric burn unit at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. Investigators determined that the fire at […]
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Gay Scanlon
Person
Jim Kenney
Person
Lauren Cox
WTAJ

Four liquor control enforcement officers assigned in Jefferson County

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennslyvania State Police department is adding 15 new liquor control enforcement officers across the commonwealth, including four in Punxsutawney. The men and women joining the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) are a part of the 28th graduating class in the liquor control enforcement training program. The graduates have been […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania fire departments facing volunteerism emergency

SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — The state of volunteer firefighting is in a crisis. That is the assessment of Acting Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook and multiple fire officials in the state, nation and Valley. The current model of volunteer firefighting in Pennsylvania is based on the long-standing tradition going back to the 1700s when […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

$100,000 in meds stolen on Christmas Eve leads to arrest

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa, (WTAJ) – A Luzerne County man is facing multiple theft-related charges as he is accused of taking a tote containing $100,000 worth of medication on Christmas Eve from a pharmacy delivery truck. Eric Sutter, 36, is being charged with two felony and two misdemeanor theft-related charges after police recovered the tote in […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Harrisburg man arrested after setting plastic wreaths on fire, “trying to save the earth” on Christmas Eve

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested a Pennsylvania man after he set multiple Christmas wreaths on fire at a Hagerstown cemetery early Christmas Eve. Peter J. Custer, 43, of Harrisburg, Pa. has been charged with Second Degree Malicious Burning, Malicious Destruction of Property Under $1,000, and Trespassing on Private Property. Custer referenced […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#South Philadelphia#Weather#Ap#Wpvi Tv#Fbi#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Twitter
WTAJ

10,506 new COVID cases reported, 73.8% of residents vaccinated Dec. 27

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 16.8 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 73.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 10,506 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Sunday, bringing the state total to 1,964,994 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Six people shot on Christmas Eve in Allegheny County, police say

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that took place on Christmas Eve in Swissvale that left six people injured. The shooting took place at the 7300 block of Schroyer Avenue around 4:35 p.m., according to the Allegheny County Police Department. First responders found six adult victims with gunshot wounds. The […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Reenactment of Washington’s crossing Delaware goes online

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — An annual reenactment of George Washington’s crossing of the Delaware River on Christmas morning will row on in this COVID-19-impacted year, but onlookers will have to watch it via video online. Washington Crossing Historic Park said the reenactment filmed earlier in the month provided a “close-up view” of the event […]
WASHINGTON CROSSING, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf brings back Chapman as Acting Secretary

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday, Dec. 27, that Leigh M. Chapman will be named Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth starting Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Chapman currently serves as an executive director of Deliver My Vote, a non-partisan, non-profit organization that focuses on research and education about voting through the mail. Chapman […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy