More police on SC roads; lanes kept open for holiday travel

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Construction crews on road projects across South Carolina are getting a Christmas break too as officials promise they won’t close lanes for work over the long holiday season.

Crews can’t close lanes on interstates or other major holidays unless there is an emergency from Thursday through Jan. 3, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The time around Christmas is some of the busiest for the state’s roadways.

Drivers will see more police on the roads. State troopers are leading their “Sober or Slammer” campaign to fight driving under the influence along with local police through New Year’s Day.

Along with more officers on highways looking for dangerous drivers, there will be radio, television and social media pushes to remind people of the consequences of driving while drunk or high and ask them to seek out a designated driver or a ride home if they are intoxicated.

