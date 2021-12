Philadelphia may get a new police unit targeting nonfatal shootings. While nothing has been announced, local CBS Eyewitness News reports that the Police Department is readying the launch of a new unit that will include 40 detectives and collaborate with the department’s homicide division. A focus on nonfatal shootings echoes recommendations from criminologists on how to effectively curb violence. Crime researcher Anthony Braga wrote in a recent study that ​“effective investigation of shootings can help prevent further cascades of gun violence in cities by deterring retaliation and incapacitating violent individuals who could persist in their crimes or end up as victims of retaliatory shootings.” And as The Trace has reported, the failure to solve shootings in cities across the country is especially pronounced for Black and Hispanic victims.

