Man killed in head-on crash after ramming girlfriend’s car

PHOENIX (AP) — A man was killed in a wrong-way crash on a Phoenix freeway early Thursday after running his girlfriend’s car off the highway, authorities said.

The boyfriend’s truck spun, collided head-on with an SUV and caught fire after he rammed his girlfriend’s car from behind following a domestic dispute between the couple, the state Department of Public Safety told local news outlets.

The incident occurred on Intestate 10 around 1:30 a.m.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with serious injuries not considered life-threatening and the dead man’s girlfriend wasn’t injured, news outlets reported.

No identities were released and the DPS said in response to a query by the Associated Press that no additional information was immediately available.

Westbound lanes of I-10 were closed for about two hours as authorities investigated the incident.