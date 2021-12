Tony Leung Chiu-wai will follow up his turn as the controversial patriarch Wenwu in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” with a lead role in Bona Film Group’s next patriotic juggernaut: the World War II-era spy thriller “Anonymous,” which just wrapped shooting this week. The movie is the third installment of Bona’s “China Victory Trilogy,” a series intended as “a gift to the Communist Party for its centenary,” given that this year marks its 100th anniversary. Post-production is currently underway and an August 2022 release date is expected. It was first announced in June at the Shanghai International Film...

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO