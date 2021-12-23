ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Series of storms will bring even more snow, rain to the region

By Adam Epstein, Eytan Wallace, Anisca Miles
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dRcgd_0dUXP2cZ00

(KTXL) — A series of storms continue to impact the area Thursday, with the possibility of a dry break in the afternoon.

The rain has picked up Thursday morning as downpours and sheets of rainfall pass over the region.

“Unfortunately, when we have downpours like this, we always tend to get more accidents,” FOX40 Meteorologist Adam Epstein said Thursday during morning commute hours.

The path of the moisture is coming in from the southwest moving northeast, but overall, it’s sinking to the south.

The snow level is still hovering around 6,000 feet Thursday morning.

Up Interstate 80, snowfall begins around Kingvale and turns mostly back to rain around Truckee.

Snowfall is prominent near Twin Bridges up Highway 50, and South Lake Tahoe is seeing mostly rain.

The storms are expected to last through Monday, with the heaviest snowfall likely occurring between Friday and Monday.

Chains are required on both I-80 and Highway 50. Visit the Quick Map website for the latest road conditions.

“You hands are frozen and it doesn’t matter – thick gloves, you can’t feel the chains, so it’s hard to put them on,” said Mark, a truck driver. “It’s just part of our job.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

