Half a century of research, clinical advancements culminate in preserving patient lives

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we get to know Claire Sachs, a patient, caregiver, researcher, writer, and "patient advocate." Sachs has been set back over the years (ever since she was a small child) by several different serious conditions; she's been through a lot, and she is, indeed, a survivor. And she knows, therefore, a great deal about illness, treatment, recovery, and health care...and about how to get the most out of your visit(s) to the doctor! Sachs writes a blog called The Patient Advocate's Chronicle, which you can find here. (She also has a private business in which she works as a "health care-experience consultant.") As per her candid and accessible blog's homepage: "For almost 35 years, Claire reluctantly has been learning the ins and outs of the American health care system. She has worked with dozens of providers, navigated complicated insurance policies, and balanced her conditions with the demands of everyday life, often successfully, but sometimes not."

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO