Which Is Your Favorite Latin Song of 2021? Vote!

The Marías bilingual debut, CINEMA, received a Grammy nomination last month for best engineered album, non-classical — a rarity for an album that features Spanish lyrics. The nomination in that category goes to the engineers and mastering engineers, not to the recording artist. However, Josh Conway, one of the L.A.-based indie pop quartet’s members, is credited as one of the engineers on the album. So, Conway is nominated, along with fellow engineers Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H. Pogue and Ethan Shumaker and mastering engineer Joe LaPorta.
Comments / 0