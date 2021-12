If you are visiting Disneyland Resort this holiday season, be ready to see small price increases at any point in time, especially on Disney Genie. Disney Genie was first rolled out at Walt Disney World, where Guests were able to use the app to help plan their day. If they wanted, they could purchase Disney Genie+, which is a $15.00 per person per day add-on which allows Guests to reserve a time to enter the Lightning Lane for specific attractions and bypass the standby queue. Not all attractions, however, are included as there are several rides which use an “a la carte” service, leaving Guests having to pay individual prices to skip the lines for the more coveted attractions.

TRAVEL ・ 6 DAYS AGO