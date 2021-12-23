Storm Tracker Forecast: Another Round Of Rain & Mountain Snow On The Way
By Meteorologist Patrick Wright
actionnewsnow.com
4 days ago
We have a wet start to our Thursdays this morning. Rain is moving through ahead of a cold front that will bring with it a lowering of our snow levels. This morning we will expect the steady rain to gradually move out of the area, giving way to scattered showers and...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Today: Sunshine and a few clouds. High around 40F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tonight: Cloudy. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph, becoming E and increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Here we go again - another round of snowfall is expected Tuesday which will lead to slick & slippery roadways. Expect deteriorating road conditions throughout late Tuesday morning and early afternoon. Tuesday is a First Alert Day. The snowfall arrives after a mostly cloudy night. Lows...
South Lake Tahoe, Calif. – This sure has been a December to remember and it will literally go down in the record books. As of 8:35 a.m., highway closures from Sunday remain in effect which include Hwy 50, 80, 88, 89, 267, and 431. This leaves only Spooner and Kingsbury grades as access points in and out of the Tahoe Basin. Follow Caltrans District 3 for the most up-to-date information – travel is still not advised.
WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Get ready for another helping of December snow.
The WCCO Weather Team says the storm system will first hit in the northern and western parts of the state early Tuesday morning. Later in the morning, more snowfall will move in from the south and make its way to the Twin Cities. One to 2 inches of snow is forecasted for the metro, and 3 to 5 inches up north.
That snowfall should wrap up in the metro by the afternoon, and be out of the state by Tuesday night. Temperatures will...
Another round of snow is in the forecast, so the National Weather Service has issued another winter weather advisory for the mid-Willamette Valley from 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27 until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28. The notice includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon, as well as surrounding areas.
Yet another cold storm system passes today with Valley rain and low mountain snow. The bulk of precipitation associated with this cold front will fall before noon in Central California. It continues pushing south impacting I-5 and the Grapevine later this afternoon and evening. Here’s the latest timing:. Cold...
We had some clearing over northern California earlier today, but more clouds are moving overhead. The clouds will prevent us from getting very cold Tuesday morning, but it will be chilly with more rain and snow ahead. Although we have received most of the rain and snow we're going to get from this active winter weather pattern, scattered rain and snow showers are still possible late tonight and early Tuesday with lowering snow levels. Lows will range from the 10s and 20s in the mountains to the upper 20s and 30s in the valley and foothills. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy to cloudy and cooler with scattered rain and snow showers, more likely late Tuesday. Highs will range from 20s in the mountains to lower 40s in the valley.
EL PASO, Texas (KSTM) – Good morning everyone! ☕️ It’s Monday once again! I know it’s hard to wake up on those Monday mornings, especially with a food coma from all that Christmas food!🥂🧆🍲🍖🥗🥧🍞 However, at least its the last Monday of the year!! Now last week we were fairly warm and dry, this week […]
DENVER (CBS4) – It appears increasingly likely Denver could get accumulating snow at the end of the week just as the new year begins. Until then, snow will be found in the mountains every day this week.
The heaviest snow of the week will fall late Monday into early Tuesday and that is why most mountain areas in Colorado are under a Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory through 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The warning for the most severe impacts is west of Vail Pass. The mountains surrounding Vail, Aspen, Crested Butte, and Steamboat Springs will get 6 to 12 inches of...
A combination of rain, light snow and sleet will make for a somewhat messy Monday afternoon and evening across much of New Jersey that could cause slippery conditions on roads. While South Jersey will likely see just rain, the rest of the state will could see different forms of generally...
More Clouds Monday w/ isolated showers mainly north of I-40 We broke a 130+ year-old record yesterday with our high temp of 77 in Charlotte. We won’t get quite as warm today with more clouds in the forecast, but it will still be above average with highs in the upper 60s. A disturbance just outside of the region could produce an isolated shower or two, with the best shot at any rain being for the mountains. Overnight lows will remain mild all week with lows falling to the upper 50s tonight. Temps will warm to the mid-70s tomorrow with another shot at a stray shower or two. Temps will be even warmer Tuesday night as lows only fall to the low to mid-60s. A front will progress through the region Thursday bringing rain and storm chances to the area. There could be a stronger storm, or two with damaging wind being the greatest severe threat. Expecting about 1/2″ to 1″ of rainfall, wh9ch will help, but not end the severe drought that continues to impact the area. Temps will remain mild leading into the New Year with highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Showers will be likely New Year’s Eve night into New Year’s Day. Another strong boundary Sunday will be something to watch this week with much colder temps to jump-start the first full week of 2022.
Comments / 0